The V.I. Water and Power Authority owes the Government Employees’ Retirement System around $2 million for employer contributions, and a payment plan for the debt is nonexistent.
In September, board members agreed to give WAPA 60 days to negotiate a payment plan, and according to the motion, GERS was to “pursue litigation, if necessary, to collect the money.”
At a meeting Thursday, Board member Andre Dorsey asked GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs for a status update on the payment plan. Nibbs reported that GERS is waiting to meet with the new WAPA executive director, Andrew Smith, to give him an overview on the payments, and that GERS is still owed around $2 million.
“We didn’t want to commit to anything before they had someone new coming on board,” Cathy Smith, the board’s legal counsel, added.
WAPA announced that Smith was chosen for the CEO position back in June.
According to Smith, she and Nibbs are trying to schedule a meeting with the new executive director, but did not give a reason for the delay.
The lack of progress did not sit well with board members, as Nibbs had signed and agreed to the resolution.
“It was clear that you had 60 days, regardless of WAPA’s position, and you had the order to litigation,” Dorsey said.
Nibbs responded that the retirement system should wait to work out a payment plan, rather than bring a lawsuit.
“We will get on it as soon as possible,” Smith said regarding the overdue payment plan.
Board Chairman Nellon Bowry also weighed in.
“I understand the urgency that the board has placed on it, but there’s some merit to the argument,” he said. “Working these things out will probably get it faster than trying to get it through the court.”
Legislation
During the meeting, board members agreed to hold a special meeting today to consider two bills that will soon be heard by the Legislature.
The first is Bill No. 34-0171, relating to retirees reentering government service and allowing them to retain their annuity, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s proposed GERS insolvency bill.
The governor’s bill, which Bowry has said is the best hope the territory has for fending off insolvency, is slated to be heard in the Committee of the Whole on Monday.