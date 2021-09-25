The V.I. Water and Power Authority has been unable to pay employer contributions to the Government Employees Retirement System, resulting in a debt of more than $3 million.
The GERS board of trustees discussed the situation during a meeting Thursday, and debated how to get WAPA to pay what is due.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs read a letter from Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge, explaining that WAPA has “not realized sufficient revenues over the last 10 months” to pay employer contributions into the government pension plan.
For years, the plan has been raising alarms about its finances and is now teetering on the brink of collapse.
The board said WAPA has to fulfill its obligations, which total $3.1 million, after missing nine payment cycles worth $340,000 each.
GERS has also lost potential investment revenue on that money, which Nibbs said typically adds about 6%.
Board member Andre Dorsey said WAPA has “shown that they have the money, they have recently promoted individuals internally,” and they have been receiving millions in local and federal funding.
Dorsey suggested “that we legally go after the Water and Power Authority for monies that are due the system at this time.”
“I think we should work with them to see how we can get a payment plan together first, before we look to bringing any lawsuit,” Nibbs said.
Dorsey referred again to the recent promotions.
“They have money. I don’t know why we want to lay around, the system needs money,” Dorsey said. “It’s just a mismanagement issue of the financial resources of the system.”
After further discussion, board members agreed to give WAPA 60 days to negotiate a potential payment plan. After that, GERS will “pursue litigation, if necessary, to collect the money,” according to a motion passed unanimously by the six board members present.
WAPA’s financial woes have deepened in recent months, and the WAPA governing board has repeatedly voted to delay repayment on several loans and lines of credit with banks totaling millions of dollars.
Several of those bills are coming due at the end of the month, and Debra Gottlieb, who has been serving as WAPA’s acting chief financial officer since June 2018, said at a board meeting in July that their lenders’ patience is wearing thin.
WAPA asked Banco Popular to give the Authority until April to make payments on several lines of credit worth $10 million, $8.125 million and $1.875 million, but the bank agreed only to a four-month extension to Oct. 31, Gottlieb said. The board also voted unanimously to delay payment on lines of credit with FirstBank worth $18 million to Oct. 31.
GERS has its own crisis looming, as financial experts have estimated that insolvency could come as early as 2024 — or even sooner, given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.