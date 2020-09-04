The V.I. Water and Power Authority recently paid penalties for exceeding emissions limits at the territory’s power plants, but the issues were relatively minor and WAPA remains in overall compliance with a federal consent decree, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Attorneys for WAPA and the U.S. Justice Department’s Environmental Enforcement division had been scheduled to meet in August for an evidentiary hearing to discuss the territory’s efforts to comply with the Clean Air Act, but that court date has been continued indefinitely.
In a joint filing, the parties agreed that WAPA is in compliance with an amended timetable that takes into account delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating the need for a court hearing at this time.
The consent decree’s requirements include monetary penalties for noncompliance with emission limits meant to control air pollution.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said the authority made payment to the Environmental Protection Agency in the amount of $1,750 on Aug. 6 for penalties at the Estate Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix, and paid $10,500 on Aug. 14 for penalties at the Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas
WAPA’s quarterly report for April 1 through June 30 showed “some exceedances of the NOx and/or carbon monoxide emission limits,” but they were relatively minor and quickly resolved, according to the joint filing. “If problems persist, the parties will inform the Court in the next quarterly filing.”