The V.I. Water and Power Authority has repaired problems that left some customers on St. Thomas without power for 22 hours starting Wednesday afternoon, while St. Croix suffered a shorter islandwide outage Thursday.
But officials have not said what caused the outages and whether similar blackouts are expected as hurricane season gets underway.
Feeder 7A on St. Thomas went out just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, and crews suspended work Wednesday night because of “safety concerns surrounding the large utility trucks, narrow roadways and parked cars,” according to a statement from WAPA.
WAPA spokesman Emmett Hansen Jr. said in an email Wednesday night that crews were working to repair a “burnt phase,” and WAPA CEO Andrew Smith added that there were multiple issues at play with feeders 7A and 7E.
“One outage was caused by a transformer part failure. The other was a cement truck pulled one of our poles down,” Smith said in an email.
When crews resumed work Thursday morning, they had difficulty determining the source of the ongoing problems.
“We continue to search and investigate the disruption to service impacting customers in areas between St. Peter Mountain Road and Hull Bay. It is unclear where the damage is on the distribution line but the line crews are actively working to identify the cause,” according to another statement from WAPA, which also encouraged customers “to contact WAPA with any information that may assist with identifying the source.”
WAPA staff have not said what caused the prolonged outage.
On St. Croix, crews restored a brief outage in the Grove Place and Mutual Homes area Thursday morning, which was caused by tree limbs in the primary line.
A few hours later, at around 12:46 p.m., the Estate Richmond Power Plant lost generating capacity, causing an islandwide outage.
Some feeders were restored an hour later, and all feeders were restored as of 2:41 p.m.
Meanwhile, a class action lawsuit filed against WAPA nearly three years ago has been slowly making its way through the V.I. Superior Court.
St. Thomas resident Jody Olson, who is being represented by Joseph DiRuzzo III, filed suit in January 2020, citing WAPA’s power outages; negative cash flow; millions lost to email scams; and its $6 million bailout by the V.I. government. Olson — in her complaint — claims that WAPA’s “tenuous financial position” prevents it from providing stable service; or refunding customer deposits; or paying the statutory interest on those deposits.”
Olson also claims that WAPA showed preferential treatment to the V.I. government, which continued to receive steady service despite not paying its WAPA bills for years and owing more than $31 million by March 2019.
Following a hearing in September where attorneys for WAPA and the plaintiff class, Joseph DiRuzzo, gave oral arguments, Presiding Judge Harold Willocks issued an order on May 5, allowing the case to continue.
The next hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled.