The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to determine the cause of a total outage on St. Croix Tuesday morning, following a similar recent outage caused by the failure of the power plant on St. Thomas.
The Estate Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix failed Tuesday morning at around 7 a.m., and all feeders were restored at around 7:33 a.m.
WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email that after the initial island-wide outage, Feeder 10A lost power but was restored as of 8:11 a.m.
The cause of Tuesday’s outage has not yet been determined, according to Petersen.
The outage followed a similar interruption in the St. Thomas-St. John District on Feb. 1, when the Randolph Harley Power Plant failed at 2:31 p.m. and left all customers without electricity for nearly two hours.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Petersen said in an email Tuesday that the Feb. 1 outage “was due to an interruption in hydraulic pressure with Unit 15. This caused an emergency shutdown of the unit. The Wartsilas responded to the sudden loss of load and its protective system engaged to prevent any damage.”
WAPA is working to transition from the old practice of using large generating units — which cause large blackouts when they fail — to smaller Wärtsilä units that have less impact on customers if they drop offline.
About 54 to 56 megawatts of electricity are needed to fully power the St. Thomas-St. John district. Unit 15 generates around 20 megawatts.
In addition to three 7-megawatt Wärtsilä generators already in use, four new 9-megawatt Wärtsilä units arrived in the territory in November 2021, but have yet to go into service.
WAPA CEO Andy Smith issued a statement Tuesday saying that the Wartsila project, “is near completion, with only battery installation remaining,” and the units are scheduled to be installed by the end of March.
