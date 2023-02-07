The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to determine the cause of a total outage on St. Croix Tuesday morning, following a similar recent outage caused by the failure of the power plant on St. Thomas.

The Estate Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix failed Tuesday morning at around 7 a.m., and all feeders were restored at around 7:33 a.m.

