ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s power plant on St. Thomas failed Wednesday afternoon, leaving all 17,200 customers in the St. Thomas-St. John and Water Island district without electricity for nearly two hours.

The outage began at 2:31 p.m., and customers took to community Facebook pages with posts about the outage while waiting for WAPA to issue an alert. Customers also reported difficulty accessing the online outage map at the outset of the latest plant failure.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.