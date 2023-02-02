ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s power plant on St. Thomas failed Wednesday afternoon, leaving all 17,200 customers in the St. Thomas-St. John and Water Island district without electricity for nearly two hours.
The outage began at 2:31 p.m., and customers took to community Facebook pages with posts about the outage while waiting for WAPA to issue an alert. Customers also reported difficulty accessing the online outage map at the outset of the latest plant failure.
WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen responded to questions from The Daily News in an email, and said it takes staff “a few minutes to disseminate to the public via SMS, social media, etc.”
Plant employees were investigating the cause of the outage, and “As we receive more information, we will update you,” Petersen said.
Power was fully restored to all affected feeders as of 4:19 p.m., according to a post on the WAPA Facebook page, which did not indicate whether the cause had been identified.
WAPA has also been scheduling outages to enable repairs, but customers aren’t necessarily being informed of the scheduled outages in advance.
For example, WAPA issued an alert Sunday morning for St. Croix, advising customers of “a scheduled electrical service interruption on Feeder 10A for an estimated 2 hours to safely relocate a span of feeder No. 10A pole, primary, secondary and anchor from off the customers construction site in Est. La Grande Princess.”
But the alert wasn’t issued until after the “scheduled” outage had started, leaving customers no time to prepare.
Petersen said Wednesday that in terms of WAPA’s public alerts, “Scheduled outages are distributed similarly,” but are dependent on the number of impacted customers and the anticipated length of the outage.
“Some scheduled outages are scheduled same day so they receive same day announcements to the public,” according to Petersen.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during the recent State of the Territory Address that he intends to fix WAPA, which has been hampering the Virgin Islands economy with high rates and unreliable service.
“I have committed to fixing the issues of WAPA within my second term,” Bryan said. “We have the resources, for the first time, to make our energy source affordable, reliable, and renewable.”
WAPA CEO Andrew Smith has been on the job for a year, and has said the Authority is trying to mitigate the effects of prior WAPA officials’ decisions over the years.
WAPA, under the leadership of former CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., entered a 2014 agreement with propane supplier Vitol that ballooned to costs totaling more than $200 million.
WAPA has long suffered chronic cash shortages, and has been relying on taxpayer-funded subsidies of around $4 million a month.
