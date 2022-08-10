Randolph Harley Power Plant

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority’s Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo/

ST. THOMAS — A fuel leak at the Harley Power Plant caused a series of rolling blackouts Tuesday on St. Thomas and St. John, disrupting life for residents and customers across the district.

The V.I. Water and Power Authority was unable to generate enough electricity to meet the district’s needs, and published a “power rotation schedule” online and issued alerts. But at least one of those notifications came after power had already been cut to certain feeders, leaving customers without any reliable way to know when the electricity to their homes and businesses might come or go.

