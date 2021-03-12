Potable water customers in Little Hospital Street in downtown Christiansted, St. Croix, will experience a water service interruption today as Water and Power Authority contractor Leumas Engineering performs water line tie-ins at the Queen Cross and New streets intersection.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. and potable water service should be restored by 6 p.m.
Additionally, the Queen Cross and New streets intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists traversing near the work site are asked to proceed with caution for the safety of the crew, pedestrians, and other motorists.
Once completed, the Christiansted Waterline Rehabilitation Project will improve water quality in the town of Christiansted.
— Daily News Staff