The Water and Power Authority submitted a proposal to the Public Service Commission on Thursday that, if agreed upon, would alter the LEAC process and potentially bring continuity to the two agencies, which must work in tandem relative to electricity rates.
The current LEAC rate filing expired June 1, so the commission took action during the meeting and authorized a three-month continuance of the former filing with some requirements to be met by WAPA to ensure the currently charged rate has been assessed properly.
Residents power bills should remain the same, however, WAPA Executive Director Andrew Smith said if customers take issue with their bill at any time, for any reason, they can call the authority to lodge a complaint and the authority will “suspend required payment for that until we resolve the issue.”
At a Thursday meeting Smith said the “proposed minimum filing requirement that will govern the LEAC process going forward” was submitted Wednesday to the commission and that both WAPA and the PSC have felt “that the process that was previously used was not as effective as we desired it to be.”
The Authority, Smith said, has been collaborating with staff for months “to drive a proposal that outlines the steps to be taken to calculate the LEAC, as well as supporting schedules that will be submitted as part of the LEAC filing.”
Commission Chairman David Hughes said it was only in April that “we finally realized how cumbersome the LEAC process was and I think all parties desired something that could happen more easily, more quickly, more cleanly so it would be more relevant to the current rates.”
WAPA and PSC have had “long conversations” Hughes said, “to arrive at a streamline process so it can happen more easily and frankly more accurately. It’s probably continued longer than any of us would have liked but it seems like we’re nearing its conclusion.”
At Thursday’s meeting Smith pointed out that although the change may streamline the process, and WAPA is not currently requesting a LEAC rate increase or reduction, it doesn’t mean the authority is profitable as revenues are “basically flat.”
“We have been absorbing high costs in fuel and other activities. For example, fuel oil from last year is up 98%, motor gasoline is up 59% over last year, food is up to 12% when you are eating out or dining,” Smith said. “The Water and Power Authority has maintained its rates flat in that period of time. We are asking [that] we be allowed to continue to shield our customers from the high cost of fuel and other goods and give us time to work through all the strategic initiatives we are working on to address the structural cost of the WAPA.”
A strategic plan is being developed by the Authority “where we can operate at least at, if not inside our current rates” Smith said, but it could be as much as a year before that is finalized.
He added that in the interim, “what we are looking at from a fuel cost perspective is a number of initiatives to try to reduce our structural costs of fuel, as well as our operating costs.
These initiatives include creation of more efficient generation, and receiving fuel support from the government “to offset some of our cashflow shortfall.”
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t manage all of our cashflow shortfall so we are managing that other shortfall through controlled cost, managing vendor payments, and taking other steps,” Smith said.
Also Thursday, the Authority’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Sharp provided insight as to why the territory had experienced several outages during the month of June.
“Our level of outages is unacceptable and what I would like to do is go through some of the underlying reasons of the causes of the outages,” Sharp said. “The primary, root cause of the current outages is lack of funding, sustained lack of maintenance, lack of control of modern systems that aren’t up to date.”
He added, however, that the primary outage threats to feeders are vehicle accidents and overgrown vegetation.
Sharp said that alleviating the issue entirely would take more undergrounding of wires, fresh equipment with more switches to isolate outages, and the replacement of all poles to composite.
Further, he said, without the funding to quickly accomplish the lofty endeavors, the Authority is forced to think of creative alternatives that will suffice, such as purchasing reflective equipment to put on telephone “poles so in the evening they are easy to see.”