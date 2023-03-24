Puerto Rico’s power grid has been receiving support from generator ships from the U.S., but the V.I. Water and Power Authority says that isn’t the right option for the Virgin Islands, given the new sources of electricity on the way.

The federal government has sent three ships capable of generating 150 megawatts of power to Puerto Rico, in an effort to stabilize the unreliable power grid on that island.

