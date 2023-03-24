Puerto Rico’s power grid has been receiving support from generator ships from the U.S., but the V.I. Water and Power Authority says that isn’t the right option for the Virgin Islands, given the new sources of electricity on the way.
The federal government has sent three ships capable of generating 150 megawatts of power to Puerto Rico, in an effort to stabilize the unreliable power grid on that island.
The Virgin Islands has long suffered from its own unstable supply of electricity, with frequent outages, interruptions, and high cost.
But while Puerto Rico has taken one course of action, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in a statement that generator ships don’t make sense for the Virgin Islands.
“WAPA continuously evaluates options to diversify sources of generation. The St. Thomas load will soon be served by modern, efficient, reliable generation when the new Wartsila generation comes online,” according to the statement.
Meantime, Government House announced Friday evening that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has called the V.I. Legislature into special session on April 5, to consider proposed legislation to authorize the V.I. government “to use public funds to establish a line of credit of $150 million that would be used to supplement federal contributions for recovery projects in the Territory and to initiate other specific recovery projects.”
“The line of credit also would be used to assist with negotiated settlement obligations on behalf of WAPA, as well as to provide funding for authorized governmental operations,” according to the news release.
Bryan said members of his Financial Team will be available to the Legislature during the special session “for further clarification, and they will be prepared to give testimony and respond to any questions senators may have.”
“We intend to provide a complete picture of the need for and benefits of this transaction for the Legislature to make a prompt decision in Special Session,” Bryan wrote in a letter to Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. on Thursday, calling lawmakers into special session. “This legislation, if passed, will be of significant benefit to the Territory’s ability to advance the recovery development projects.”
Earlier on Friday, Petersen indicates that a long-awaited project to add new, smaller generators at WAPA’s Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas is nearing completion, and a road closure will be in effect this morning to allow for transfer of a propane tank.
The road from the former Addelita Cancryn Jr. High School to the Harley Power Plant in Subbase will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., which will “allow for the transportation of the final propane storage vessel known as the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bullet Tank,” according to a news release from WAPA issued Friday.
The road closure should not interfere with traffic on Moravian Highway.
“The LPG Bullet Tank which has capacity to hold 30,000 gallons will be used to store the LPG for the new Wartsila reciprocating internal combustion dual-fuel engines,” according to the statement.
On St. Croix, WAPA is continuing to work with the V.I. Housing Finance Authority, “on funding for new, modern, efficient generation for St. Croix. In addition, the Authority has both significant wind and solar projects in the pipeline that will not only lower operating cost, but also reduce WAPA’s exposure to volatile commodity prices,” according to Petersen.
“The shorter-term option being provided to Puerto Rico is not in the best interest for the USVI due to the high cost of diesel likely needed to operate the barge mounted generation,” she added.
WAPA customers have also been reporting a spike in charges recently, and it’s unclear whether the high bills are a result of a longer billing cycle, estimated billing, or something else.
The Daily News sent questions about the higher bills to Petersen Tuesday, and she said Friday that WAPA is still working on a response to questions about the issue.
Residential WAPA customers pay just over 40 cents for the first 250 kilowatt hours and 42.65 cents per additional kilowatt hours, while commerical WAPA customers pay 46.54 cents per kilowatt hour.
Meanwhile, WAPA owes millions to propane supplier Vitol, is behind on $10.75 million in contributions to the Government Employees Retirement System, and is currently being subsidized by the local government with millions in funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
