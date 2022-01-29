Starting March 1, V.I. Water and Power Authority customers will likely see an overall rate decrease of around three cents per kilowatt-hour, but the Public Services Commission is still weighing anticipated adjustments before determining the final figure.
The PSC met Friday and considered three substantial rate-related matters, starting with a recovery fee of 5.0125 cents per kilowatt-hour. The fee has been in place since 2017 to enable WAPA to pay fuel supplier Vitol $148.8 million for the infrastructure necessary to transition from using fuel oil to liquid propane gas to produce electricity at the territory’s power plants.
The fee is worth about $2.48 million per month in revenue to WAPA, and is set to expire at the end of February, after PSC members declined to grant WAPA’s request for an extension Friday.
“The PSC has determined it will make no further demands on ratepayers for the Vitol infrastructure project,” said PSC Chairman David Hughes.
WAPA’s new Executive Director Andrew Smith appeared at Friday’s meeting, and requested that the fee be extended another eight to 11 months so WAPA can collect the full $148.8 million owed to Vitol.
WAPA’s customer base and collection rate declined after the 2017 hurricanes, and the lower sales resulted in a shortfall of about $19 million in infrastructure fee recovery.
PSC legal counsel Boyd Sprehn said that “the fact that WAPA’s sales have declined over the past five years does not necessarily provide them with an automatic extension of the March 1, 2022 deadline.”
PSC members declined to extend that deadline, and will allow the fee recovery to expire.
As a result, Hughes said a base rate reduction will occur on March 1, but it will be offset somewhat by an increase in fuel prices.
The transition to LPG was expected to result in a cost savings, but the cost of LPG has risen to the point where WAPA is struggling to pay its bills and likely under collecting to cover the cost of fuel.
The PSC also agreed Friday to expedite a review of the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC rate, also known as the fuel surcharge, and will discuss it at the next meeting in mid-February.
WAPA applied for an increase to the LEAC of 1.8 cents five months ago, but the PSC had declined to take up the matter until WAPA paid overdue regulatory assessments.
Smith said Friday that “we delivered a payment last night to the Public Services Commission that makes up the oldest past due amount, as well as the docket amount that was due.”
Interim Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb said WAPA has paid $350,246 in overdue assessments for the 2021 fiscal year, and Smith pledged WAPA will pay pending quarterly assessments for 2022 soon.
“I’m committed to being current and staying current in 180 days,” Smith said.
Hughes credited Smith and WAPA staff for their efforts, and said the PSC is satisfied that enough progress has been made to enable review of its application for a LEAC increase.
Given the increase in fuel prices since WAPA filed its petition for an increase in the fuel surcharge, February’s review of the LEAC is expected to result in an increase of approximately two cents, for an overall rate decrease of around three cents when the infrastructure recovery fee expires.
“Even though we can’t determine the exact figure today, it is a near certainty that there will be a net decrease in rates on March 1,” Hughes said.
The current rate for the first 250 kilowatt hours is just over $0.40 cents, and is $0.43 cents for residential energy use beyond that amount. The commercial rate is $0.47 per kilowatt hour.
The PSC also discussed the possibility of removing another surcharge of 2.48 cents for two emergency generators no longer in use, but agreed to delay consideration of that item until the broader rate flow review in June.
Joan Foy, WAPA’s director of pricing and rates, said the Authority has been under collecting in certain areas, and a full review will enable the PSC to more thoroughly assess the correct rate.
Hughes said the PSC would agree to allow WAPA to continue collecting that 2.8 cent rate in the interim, and “I’d like to give you the five months to address the expenditures of the Authority.”