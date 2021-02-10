The V.I. Water and Power Authority has settled an insurance dispute over $2 million lost to an email scam in 2018, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
WAPA’s attorney, Javier Delgado of Florida, has been fighting since May to convince the federal court to force Lloyd’s of London to cover the claim, which was denied in September, 2019. WAPA’s claim sought $2.07 million — the loss, minus a $100,000 deductible.
Attorneys for WAPA and Lloyd’s filed a joint notice of settlement Monday, which said the parties “anticipate fully documenting the settlement and dismissing this matter within the next 60 days.”
The attorneys asked the court to defer all further action until the agreement is finalized.
Details of the agreement have not yet been made public, and WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said Monday he could not answer any specific questions about the settlement.
“The authority cannot comment at this time as the settlement documents are not as yet finalized,” Greaux said.
Delgado, who did not respond to a request for comment, argued in the complaint that WAPA’s insurance covered losses due to “computer fraud,” but said Lloyd’s denied WAPA’s claim for coverage under its crime insurance policy.
Employees in WAPA’s finance department “were deceived by fraudulent emails from perpetrators forged to appear as if they were coming from a legitimate VIWAPA vendor APR Energy,” according to the complaint.
On May 1, 2018, Luis Martinez of APR Energy sent invoices via email to Maurice Wells, VIWAPA’s Director of Budget and Cash, according to the complaint. Unbeknownst to WAPA, the parties’ email accounts had been compromised by hackers, who “were thereafter able to communicate separately with VIWAPA via email using an e-mail address almost identical to the one from APR Energy Personnel.”
Delgado explained that, “the hackers were able to replace certain letters in Mr. Martinez’s email address in a way that would deceive an unsuspecting person into believing the email address was correct. For example, the hacker(s) added an extra letter ‘p’ in the email address and utilized the email address of luis.martinez@apprenergy.com,” according to the complaint.
The hackers then instructed WAPA to issue payments via wire transfer to accounts they controlled and WAPA complied.
Those two 2018 transfers — $810,000 on May 18 and $1.36 million on June 14 — total $2.17 million, and were “cleared to the benefit of the hackers and the fraudulently-obtained funds were subsequently transferred by the hackers to other accounts in China and elsewhere,” according to the complaint.
On June 15, 2018, after WAPA sent an email with payment confirmation to the APR treasurer, “it became apparent to VIWAPA something was amiss,” according to the complaint, and WAPA employees called APR Energy and “first discovered the loss.”
After the fraud, WAPA employees now confirm wire transfers with APR via telephone to ensure the company actually receives the money, according to the complaint.