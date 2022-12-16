The V.I. Water and Power Authority reported Thursday night that St. Croix experienced “a major electrical service interruption affecting all customers” following the loss of generation capacity at the Estate Richmond Power Plant.”
According to an alert on WAPA’s Facebook page, plant personnel were “actively working to restore service to all feeders as quickly as possible” and thanked customers for their patience with a link to “What Feeder Am I on.”
As of Daily News press time power had returned to some areas of the island.
WAPA spokesperson Shanell Petersen could not be reached for comment as to what affected the generation capacity.
One event affected by the power outage was the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League match between defending league champion Helenites Soccer Club and Unique Tropical Sports Club.
According to Tiffany James, the USVISA’s media and marketing director, the power went out at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex field about 30 minutes into the match, which began just after 6:30 p.m.
In a text, James said game officials “waited for 20 minutes” for the power to come back on before calling the match. It will be resumed at a date still to be determined by USVISA officials.