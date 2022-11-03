Representatives for the propane vendor Vitol are promoting efforts by four Republican Congressmen, who recently demanded an inquiry into the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s use of $75 million in federal money for a delayed propane generator project.

Vitol spokesman Ryan Grillo provided a copy of the letter to The Daily News on Oct. 28, one day after the Congressmen — Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), and Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) — called on Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis to investigate WAPA’s use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.