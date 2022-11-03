Representatives for the propane vendor Vitol are promoting efforts by four Republican Congressmen, who recently demanded an inquiry into the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s use of $75 million in federal money for a delayed propane generator project.
Vitol spokesman Ryan Grillo provided a copy of the letter to The Daily News on Oct. 28, one day after the Congressmen — Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), and Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) — called on Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis to investigate WAPA’s use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds.
The letter recounted how the federal government allocated $8 billion to help the territory rebuild after the 2017 hurricanes, and WAPA received some of that funding in the form of Community Development Block Grant disaster relief funds.
“These funds were meant to be used for the purchase of four propane generators to increase reliability at Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Croix, and to ease the impact of record energy prices on USVI residents,” according to the letter, which stated incorrectly that the Harley plant is on St. Croix. The power plant is located on St. Thomas.
“WAPA reportedly spent $75 million to purchase the generators from a Finnish company, and the federal government subsequently covered 100 percent of this cost,” according to the letter.
The procurement was announced more than two years ago and were slated to be operational in early 2022, “yet these units are still not operational. Further, there doesn’t appear to be an objective timeline of when these four generators will come online,” according to the letter. “There appears to have been a woeful lack of preparation on the part of WAPA, in addition to a lack of oversight by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pertaining to the acquisition of these four generators. Shockingly, there is no plan to correct these mistakes.”
The letter is also being publicized by the Taxpayers Protection Alliance Foundation, a Washington D.C. advocacy group that has been criticizing WAPA CEO Andrew Smith’s handling of the new Wartsila generator procurement for months.
In a press release issued Monday, the group also claimed credit for exposing “this egregious example of government waste earlier this year.”
The press release specifically mentions that the four generators “have been sitting on the Island of St. Croix for almost a year and remain not connected to the Vitol propane system.”
Vitol remains in a dispute with WAPA over $160 million in overdue bills for the territory’s propane conversion project, and Vitol President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Marshall has been publicly appealing to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for payment directly from the V.I. government.
WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen provided an update Thursday in response to questions from The Daily News, detailing the reasons for the delay in putting the generators into service.
Petersen also said it’s unclear why the Republican Congressmen have taken such interest in WAPA’s generator project.
“At this time we do not know the motive of the letter, especially considering the need to clarify the facts,” Petersen wrote in an email.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett issued a statement Thursday in response to questions from The Daily News.
“I find it concerning that these Members are requesting an investigation pertaining to WAPA’s acquisition and installation of four Wartsila generators, particularly since none of them have shown any interest or concern regarding our territory at any point,” Plaskett wrote.
“Additionally, the claim made in the letter that there is not an objective timeline of when the four generators will come online is false. Not only has WAPA’s CEO, Andrew Smith made numerous public statements about the generators coming online in March of 2023, but the initial term sheet and timeline discussed for the integrated resource plan for these generators made during the previous administration (2019) estimated almost two years to integration, and that forecast did not account for the delays that were inevitably created by the pandemic,” according to the statement.
“I strongly believe that the letter sent by my Republican colleagues may be motivated by special interest groups assisting their own pecuniary interests by being destructive to the people of the Virgin Islands,” Plaskett added. “I urge Virgin Islanders to do their own research on this issue and others in our community. Let us be certain that the information we acquire and share is fact-based and not perpetuated propaganda.”
Plaskett’s communications staff did not respond to a follow-up question from The Daily News about whether she believes the Republicans’ letter criticizing WAPA was prompted by lobbying by the Taxpayers Protection Alliance on behalf of Vitol.
The project will add four new propane generators and 9 megawatts of battery storage, and the new generators “are 30% and 70% more efficient than the units they will displace, respectively,” according to WAPA’s statement. “Additionally, one of the units that will be displaced runs on diesel, and diesel is currently 2.2x more expensive than propane. Monthly fuel savings, at current commodity prices, when the new Wartsila generators enter service is projected to be approximately $3.5 million per month, or $42 million per year. That savings represents an almost 25% reduction in the Authority’s annual cost of fuel. Battery storage will improve reliability because batteries work like a shock absorber and can insulate the Authority’s system from operational disruptions.”
Those “operational disruptions” have left WAPA customers without reliable power, despite paying high rates of more than 40 cents a kilowatt hour.
The generating units have long lead times for production, and the notice to proceed with the project was issued in Nov. 2020 “and was set to expire 23 months later, or at the end of October 2022. This period was recently extended through January 2023 upon approval by the Authority’s Governing Board,” according to WAPA’s statement.
“The project was delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic that, worldwide, caused supply chain and other delays, but the generators are installed and Wartsila is in the process of finishing installation of environmental controls,” according to the statement.
WAPA has said publicly that it expects the generators to be in service by the first quarter of 2023, and possibly as early as January, “however, there are several gating factors that need to be cleared to meet the accelerated timeline. The timeline for the project, even with the delays, is not unusual for the installation of generation. Electric generators are large, complex machines and require associated infrastructure. Projects typically take two to three years to complete,” according to the statement.
Petersen concluded by noting that the V.I. Housing Finance Authority has been overseeing the project since the beginning, in collaboration with HUD.
“All major milestones within the project timeline have also continued to be documented on both sides, per federal requirements, to show how funds are spent, tracked, and managed,” according to the statement.