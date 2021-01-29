The V.I. Water and Power Authority on Thursday responded to a ruptured water line on St. Croix that affected several customers in the Christiansted area including Government House.
According to WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr., water crews responded to the compromised six-inch water main in Christiansted that left many with either reduced water pressure or a complete service interruption.
Those on Queen Cross Street, Fisher Street, Company Street, King Cross Street, Church Street and New Street were affected, according to WAPA.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach issued a statement Thursday that his St. Croix office located in Government House had to be closed. This affected multiple divisions, including the recorder of deeds, the passport office, corporations and trademarks and cashier services.
Greaux said all customers were restored around 5:45 p.m. A cause for the incident was not released.