Customers in the St. Thomas-St. John district should expect more reliable power service in the coming days after repairs were completed Sunday and Monday to two key units at the Randolph Harley Power Plant.
On Saturday morning, after all generating units tripped offline restoring service was hampered as the authority’s biggest generator, Unit No. 23, needed repairs and Unit No. 15 was already sidelined.
Repairs to Unit 23 were completed Sunday night and Unit 15 was restored to service Monday, according to WAPA.
The restoration of the units provides “additional power production capacity and more plant stability,” said Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge.