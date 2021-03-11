Allegations of serious misconduct against V.I. Water and Power Authority employees — including solicitation of bribes and the falsification of government records — have been referred to the V.I. Justice Department, according to Anthony D. Thomas, WAPA board chairman.
Thomas issued the statement Wednesday after The Daily News obtained a copy of a letter on WAPA letterhead from WAPA governing board Vice Chairman Jed JohnHope, who wrote to Thomas about the allegations against several WAPA employees, including Greg Rhymer, who allegedly “solicited trips” and “accepted $10,000 in bribes” from contractors.
JohnHope could not be reached for comment, and “neither WAPA or its governing board will comment on any investigation or on personnel matters,” Thomas said in a statement.
“In response to your inquiry about the March 9 letter addressed to me highlighting various allegations, once internal audits were completed on these same matters, the findings were turned over to the V.I. Justice Department for further investigation,” Thomas wrote. “Additionally, questions about any such investigation should be directed to the Office of the Attorney General. It should be noted that these matters predate my presence on the governing board.”
JohnHope’s letter includes specific, detailed allegations, including statements taken from witnesses, and was written in response to a discussion about continuing Rhymer’s employment.
JohnHope wrote that he was “disappointed” that at a meeting on March 8, “the board discussed reinstating Mr. Greg Rhymer. Based on the information included in this letter, the Authority is better off without Mr. Rhymer.”
In 2014, “Mr. Rhymer was part of an Internal Audit investigation that was turned over to the Office of the Attorney General for further prosecution,” according to the letter. Rhymer, whose title is currently “special advisor to the chief executive officer,” was serving as chief operating officer at the time.
He “allegedly received kickbacks” from contracts for oil-tank cleaning by Cleve George of ABC Concepts, “who was not qualified to do the work and who had previously been imprisoned by the Federal Government for falsifying environmental records,” according to the letter. V.I. Attorney General Denise George said in a statement Wednesday that “while I do have a brother named Cleve-Allan George, he is not associated with any company by the name of ABC Concepts nor has he had any contract with WAPA for tank cleaning services.”
George wrote that “the ‘Cleve George of ABC Concepts’ that you reference appears to be a mistake, falsehood or another person with a similar name. The existence of any close relatives or family members associated with or possibly implicated in any case or investigation conducted by my office would certainly constitute a conflict that would require me to recuse myself from any involvement with such case or investigation.”
One of the three contracts was worth more than $1.1 million — an exorbitant amount for the work being performed, according to another contractor interviewed during the audit — and “to this day, no one has been able to produce Mr. George’s cradle to grave records for the disposal of the waste from the fuel tanks,” according to JohnHope’s letter. “Mr. Rhymer was also ultimately responsible for the $92 million fine that was levied against the Authority for the falsification of the air emission records. Due to the Authority’s financial situation the fines were reduced to Consent Decrees which we are still under today.”
The letter includes allegations against outgoing Chief Operating Officer Clinton Hedrington Jr., who joined WAPA in October 2000 and recently announced his retirement, as well as former CEO and Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, who has resigned.
“For example, Mr. Rhymer and Mr. Clinton Hedrington orchestrated and transferred FEMA supplied materials for hurricane restoration to Tortola, British Virgin Islands without the written permission from FEMA. Neil Vanterpool the Director of Transmission and Distribution has leased out one of the vehicles purchased by FEMA to one of the contractors doing work for the Authority without the written permission of FEMA. Mr. Vanterpool has also created a company to do subcontract work for the Authority under a federally funded program,” according to the letter.
Attorney General George announced in January that Niel Vanterpool had been arrested and charged with two counts of conflict of interest. George said Vanterpool solicited kickbacks, including tickets to a Golden State Warriors game in California and an all-expense paid snorkeling cruise in St. Maarten, after steering valuable contracts to the company he partially owned.
The Daily News said Hedrington had resigned in an article published Wednesday, and WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. clarified Wednesday that Hedrington retired.
“Clinton originally submitted his retirement in May 2020 to be effective October 2020, he delayed his retirement to December 2020 and again until March 2021,” Greaux said. His retirement from WAPA was not timed around the resignation of the former executive director.”
Noel Hodge has been tapped as interim CEO and Executive Director while the WAPA board searches for a replacement for Kupfer. Wednesday’s Daily News article on WAPA also erroneously referred to Thomas as “Anthony Hodge.”