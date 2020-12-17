The V.I. Water and Power Authority is still investigating the cause of two hours-long power outages that impacted the St. Thomas-St. John district on Tuesday and Wednesday.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said both oil and propane units were online at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas when the outages occurred. While it is likely that one unit tripped and caused a “domino effect” that tripped the other units, Greaux said it is unclear which unit was responsible at this point.
“As is typical with these kinds of outages, plant personnel will take a couple of days to review the data of all of the units that were operating at the time of the outage to determine exactly what the circumstances were,” Greaux said.
He added that the investigation will try to mitigate such incidents in the future.
The first outage Tuesday occurred around 2:20 p.m. and lasted until about 6:40 p.m. The second outage Wednesday struck around 11:20 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m. In both cases, customers on St. Thomas, St. John, Hassel Island and Water Island were affected.