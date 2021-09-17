Members of the V.I. Water and Power Authority board met Wednesday in what was described as an emergency meeting to discuss moving forward with securing a fuel supplier after members failed to reach a decision on a proposed contract.
WAPA previously solicited 12 companies to provide a two-year fuel supply, but received just two bid responses: one from Glencore, Ltd., whose current contract ends Dec. 31, and the other from Petromax.
While WAPA staff recommended Glencore, board members did not approve the contract, citing financial concerns.
“We are seeking guidance from the governing board on next steps, as the procurement expires in December,” Vernon Alexander, WAPA’s project management director, said.
Dionne Sinclair, the authority’s acting general counsel, recommended that rather than restarting the bidding process, which can take up to three months, a waiver process is available to seek out an alternative deal.
Attorney Yohana Manning explained that since the board had already publicly denied the procurement process, no action was needed at this time.
The board said discussions relative to a fuel supplier would continue in a subcommittee.
“We want to make sure we have been exhaustive in our search, not just for immediate needs, but looking at a multi-year engagement, we want to be in alignment with other transformational changes that the utility hopes to make,” board Chairman Kyle Fleming said.
WAPA, according to discussions at the meeting, doesn’t have the cash available to fill oil storage tanks at either the St. Thomas or St. Croix power plants, and must rely on offshore fuel barges to resupply oil when WAPA is able to pay.
“I wanted to keep visibility on the issue, as the end date is approaching quickly,” Alexander said.
The board was due to also discuss “emergency generators” at the meeting, but members approved a motion proposed by Executive Director Noel Hodge to move that conversation to executive session.
WAPA Communications Director Jean Greaux said when contacted later that during the executive session “the board discussed legal and personnel issues but took no action.”
Debra Gottlieb, WAPA’s chief financial officer, presented fiscal year 2022 budgets for the board’s approval. The electric system has been operating under the 2021 budget, she said, “and the new budget will more closely reflect revenues and expenses that the authority will be seeing in the next year.”
The authority’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
“Even at operating revenues of $279,216,404, the electric system’s operating budget still leaves the authority at a net loss of $271,862,605,” Gottlieb said.
Board member Juanita Young noted that personnel costs showed a 30% increase from last year, which Gottlieb attributed to filling vacant positions and an increase in employer contributions.
According to Gottlieb, a little over $20 million was requested for the water system’s capital budget, “but only $18,860,203 is available, resulting in a close to $1.5 million deficit.”
Don Gregoire, Water Distribution director, said that grant funding applied for May helps reduce costs, but in the event of a deficit, the division plans to tackle high priority projects first.
The board voted to approve the fiscal year 2022 budgets for the electric and water systems. It also approved extensions for two St. Croix projects, due to what was described by WAPA staff as “unprecedented changes in price” on raw materials.
Fleming asked whether the authority had seen this price increase in its internal procurement process.
“We have been seeing this across the board on most of our projects,” Alexander said.
