The V.I. Water and Power Authority is defending the decision to throw a Christmas party for employees, amid the Authority’s ongoing dire financial situation and threats of rolling blackouts.

In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokesman Shanell Petersen said in an email Wednesday that WAPA CEO Andy Smith “stands behind the importance to value its employees. St. Croix has not had a Christmas party since 2016, before Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the resulting intensive restorative projects. The WAPA Family often work in a dangerous and thankless environment. Showing appreciation for the day-to-day commitment is important to build morale and increase employee retention.”

