The V.I. Water and Power Authority is defending the decision to throw a Christmas party for employees, amid the Authority’s ongoing dire financial situation and threats of rolling blackouts.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokesman Shanell Petersen said in an email Wednesday that WAPA CEO Andy Smith “stands behind the importance to value its employees. St. Croix has not had a Christmas party since 2016, before Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the resulting intensive restorative projects. The WAPA Family often work in a dangerous and thankless environment. Showing appreciation for the day-to-day commitment is important to build morale and increase employee retention.”
The event is scheduled to be held on Dec. 17 at the luxurious venue known as The Castle on St. Croix.
“WAPA received generous donations from restaurants, airlines, and other businesses in our community, in addition to receiving hefty discounts on the music, food, beverages and venue to make the event possible. There Castle [sic] has also generously donated the use of their venue for the Christmas party. We thank the community for its support in recognizing the hard-working men and women of WAPA,” Petersen said in the email.
Petersen did not respond to questions from The Daily News about how much money is being spent on the event, but WAPA eventually issued a statement Wednesday night that provided more details, including a dollar amount.
“The event was not funded through taxpayer dollars as an autonomous governmental instrumentality. Furthermore, much of the funding was provided through Wellness Funds contributed to WAPA by CIGNA, WAPA’s healthcare insurer, for employee wellness/welfare events,” according to the statement. “The out-of-pocket cost to the Authority for both its St. Thomas/St. John and St. Croix events was approximately $12,000 in total.”
Petersen said WAPA’s financial statements are public, “and the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission oversees the Authority’s rates that it charges its customers.”
It’s unclear whether a quorum of WAPA governing board members will be in attendance.
“Board members have been invited. No set number is anticipated/required,” Petersen said.
The party is for WAPA employees and board members only, and is not open to the public, she said.
When asked why WAPA is choosing to hold a party, rather than give employees a cash bonus to help pay for celebrations with their own families, Petersen said employees “have been asking for a Christmas party for years in absence of one since prior to the storms of 2017. This is a time to bring us together, to increase employee morale, and foster teambuilding.”
WAPA has been unable to pay its bills for years despite charging a residential rate of 40.03 cents per kilowatt hour for the first 250 kilowatts, and 42.65 cents for each additional kilowatt. The commercial rate is 46.54 cents per kilowatt hour.
While WAPA is not using taxpayer money for the party, it has been using taxpayer subsidies to keep operations running.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. confirmed during a press conference in November that taxpayers will continue to subsidize WAPA with at least $4 million per month for the foreseeable future.
WAPA’s latest crisis came after propane supplier VITOL cut off fuel shipments to the territory after WAPA was unable to acquiesce to a $145 million buyout demand.
To avert rolling blackouts, WAPA has been burning diesel fuel and buying propane from other suppliers under a temporary agreement.
Even with the millions in taxpayer subsidies from the Government of the Virgin Islands, or GVI, WAPA has been deferring payments to vendors, and customers are still experiencing unpredictable, inconsistent power service.
“Without GVI support, the Authority would be unable to purchase all the fuel it needs. However, fuel support has not covered 100% of WAPA’s cash shortfall. Hence, WAPA has had to deter payments to other vendors to prioritize fuel purchases,” according to a previous statement by Smith.
