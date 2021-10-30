The V.I. Water and Power Authority board is set to begin negotiations with a finalist for the authority’s executive director position.
The information was disclosed following a meeting Thursday, after members went into executive session.
Board Secretary Juanita Young reported the board discussed legal and personnel matters and voted to commence negotiations with the finalist.
Currently, Noel Hodge serves as the authority’s interim chief executive officer, after Lawrence Kupfer resigned in March.
The board also approved four finance and audit items, adopted a 12th supplemental bond resolution, approved a change order request and approved temporary extensions on lines of credit with First Bank and Banco Popular.
The change order was requested by Aggrekko, which WAPA leases 20 megawatts of generation to on St. Croix, WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said.
Greaux reported that the meeting was adjourned at midday Thursday for “lack of quorum.”