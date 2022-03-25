The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to dig out of the financial hole that has been threatening to swallow the utility for years, and WAPA’s governing board voted Thursday to seek professional guidance from Ernst & Young.
WAPA’s new CEO Andy Smith said the advice won’t come cheap, with a monthly fee of $155,000 that could total $1.86 million if they keep the contract going for a year.
But the potential savings could more than pay for the cost of the contract, Smith said.
Ernst & Young is already on WAPA recovery projects under a FEMA-funded scope of work. During the peak of oil price volatility amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Smith said that “we avoided buying propane on the most expensive day we saw in the commodities spike” because Ernst & Young had a dataset they compiled and WAPA elected to operate on fuel oil instead of buying propane.
“That saved us approximately half-a-million dollars,” Smith said. “There is really tangible value with that engagement with EY.”
The goal is ultimately to get WAPA “in a position to make data-driven decisions” based on facts and figures, and Ernst & Young is “invaluable in that perspective,” Smith said.
Because of the FEMA work, Ernst & Young has gained valuable institutional knowledge about WAPA’s operations and challenges post-hurricanes that another company would have to spend time and money researching, he added.
“I think it’s a good call on the engagement of EY,” said board member Elizabeth Armstrong. “The inability to get financial information that can drive good decision making and also, frankly, respond to questions that we get from our stakeholders, has been a serious issue for the Authority.”
Armstrong added that “a good finance group actually more than pays for themselves, and I think EY has demonstrated already that they can do that for us. I think it’s a good decision, I like the path that we’re taking, and I also like how we’re looking to groom our existing team and have them benefit from this high powered finance group. I just want to say thank you to CEO Smith for going in this direction.”
Smith said one of the first major tasks for Ernst & Young is for the company to help onboard a new Chief Financial Officer to replace current CFO Debra Gottlieb, who’s been in the role in an acting capacity since June 2018.
The board met in executive session during a meeting in July, and said they had voted to offer the CFO position to a potential candidate, but would not divulge that person’s name unless they accepted.
Gottlieb has remained in the position.
Following another executive session Thursday, WAPA Secretary Juanita Young reported to the public that “we had discussions and made decisions on two personnel matters,” but did not say what those decisions were.
In response to requests from The Daily News, WAPA attorney Yohana Manning refused to provide any additional details, other than to say that the board’s closed-door votes were unanimous.
“I believe that the content constitutes sensitive personnel information,” he said via email, adding “as such the Board is unable to disclose the nature of the personnel matter.”
During Thursday’s meeting, Smith responded to several questions from board member Hubert Turnbull about topics ranging from the unreliable automated meter system, to the 98 WAPA employees who failed random computer “click” tests designed to prevent phishing attacks like the one that caused WAPA to lose more than $2 million in an email scam in 2018.
“What is says is we can lose more money,” Turnbull said.
Smith said employees are failing to complete remedial training, and “it is a significant security risk.”
Turnbull said employees who refuse cybersecurity training should face discipline, because such losses are ultimately borne by ratepayers.
“To hear this and read this, I’m not comfortable with it,” Turnbull said. “A written reprimand is not good enough.”