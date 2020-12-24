Even as the V.I. Water and Power Authority touts its transition toward more efficient, propane-powered generation, the utility will pay $13,000 a day for the next six months to keep an oil barge in the territory.
The arrangement is part of an amended contract between WAPA and its primary No. 2 fuel oil supplier, Glencore, Ltd. On Wednesday, the WAPA Governing Board voted 4-3 in favor of extending this contract by another six months.
While changes to the contract include a lower premium for WAPA — from 34 cents per gallon to 13 cents per gallon — the utility will now pay $13,000 a day — or roughly $2.4 million for six months — to keep Glencore’s barge offshore.
WAPA Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer said the reason was twofold. Firstly, WAPA will have a dedicated barge to supply No. 2 fuel oil in the event its propane-powered units go down. Secondly, Glencore will be able to recover its losses, as WAPA continues to move toward propane fuel.
“When we reduce the amount of No. 2 oil that we’re buying, that barge is under-utilized and ends up costing [Glencore] money that they’re not recovering,” Kupfer said.
The six-month contract extension will have WAPA paying roughly $230,000 more a month than the existing contract — that is, if fuel usage reaches its target level of 85% propane and 15% No. 2 oil, a target that was reached earlier this year.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said the additional cost of the barge will be absorbed by the utility’s current operating budget. However, the $2.4 million will not include the monthly premium costs for oil usage, meaning the already cash-strapped utility could be shelling out thousands of dollars more each month.
That said, Greaux said customer rates will not be impacted.
On Wednesday, WAPA Board members, under pressure to make a decision before the contract’s expiration date of Dec. 31, voiced their concerns about the rising costs, especially given WAPA’s promise of cost-savings via propane and energy efficiency.
“It seems a bit counterintuitive to approach the savings of propane by paying more for the No.2 oil that we still have to use,” said V.I. Energy Office Director and WAPA Board member Kyle Fleming.
Board Chairman Anthony Thomas agreed.
“Every time a deal sours in the benefit of the authority, the provider comes back with a new deal that benefits them more,” he said. “I’m trying to understand where in this equation are we going to find a way to benefit.”
Kupfer insisted the deal was the only available option and that they could not find another vessel that could provide a similar service with better terms.
“If Glencore removes the barge from the Caribbean, then we don’t have access to it and we could wind up in a situation where we don’t have supply, particularly for St. Croix,” Kupfer said.
Thomas urged WAPA not to be “squeezed” by suppliers in the future.
“Just like Glencore is looking to create opportunities for themselves to profit, we need to be able to find a way to be more creative in finding ways to help ourselves,” he said.
WAPA officials said they will try to seek other options for No. 2 oil within the next six months.
Voting in favor of the contract extension were board members Thomas; Cheryl Boynes-Jackson; Joel Lee; and Noel Loftus. Voting against were Fleming; Hubert Turnbull; and Jed JohnHope.