Starting in January, the V.I. Water and Power Authority will hike its monthly payment to Vitol — its propane fuel supplier — by more than $1 million, as part of a six-year infrastructure repayment plan.
The new $3.8 million monthly rate will total roughly $270 million in payments over the 72-month life of the agreement — which, according to WAPA, will be funded by its electricity revenues.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said the utility will be “prioritizing” its electric system spending to accommodate these costs. As such, he added, ratepayers should not be impacted.
The repayment plan seeks to pay back Vitol for the seed money it provided to develop two propane fuel terminals in the territory. That seed money, largely due to cost overruns, ballooned from roughly $80 million in the original 2013 contract to more than $160 million.
The plan also seeks to pay back Vitol for months of payment forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Greaux. While WAPA has already paid down some of its debt, the repayment plan, which was part of a Vitol contract amendment approved last month by the WAPA Governing Board, represents a more formalized repayment schedule.
“This amendment formalizes previously agreed to amounts and establishes a repayment schedule for the full term of the contract,” Greaux said. This notwithstanding, disruptions in the territory’s propane supply chain have never been too far off.
As demand for propane slumped last month, the WAPA Board authorized an increase in the price of propane from 33 cents to 38 cents per gallon.
WAPA Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer said a failure to pay Vitol would have led to WAPA going into default and transferring to more costly and less efficient diesel fuel.
At the start of the year, the V.I. government passed a $6 million bailout of WAPA after it defaulted on its payments to Vitol.
The bailout, which was unanimously supported during an emergency legislative session, gave WAPA an immediate infusion of cash to pay off Vitol, which on Dec. 21 suspended propane deliveries. The suspension forced WAPA to shut down its propane-fueled generators, and transition to more expensive No. 2 oil on its older, less efficient units — all at a cost of $200,000 per day.
V.I. lawmakers, who have long criticized the financial management and operations of WAPA, recently passed a bill to establish a Management and Oversight Committee to temporarily replace its governing board and provide better guidance. The bill has yet to be signed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.