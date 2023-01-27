The V.I. Water and Power Authority announced Thursday that work is progressing with its underground project in Cruz Bay as it continues to fortify the territory’s electrical grid.
Undergrounding is the process of replacing the overhead electrical infrastructure that is typically connected by poles at specific intervals, to below ground and pad mounted infrastructure, the Authority said in a released statement.
“The primary phase of the undergrounding project, which includes all civil and electrical work up to the transformer, was just completed this month, after being temporarily delayed last year due to the discovery of archaeological remains that required analysis and careful extraction,” the Authority said.
The secondary phase will encompass all civil and electrical work from the transformer to the customer’s meter and is expected to begin this year, according to Cordell Jacobs, WAPA’s interim Transmission and Distribution director
Transferring the Authority’s electrical grid underground “is a pivotal step in improving the resilience and reliability of the utility.
“Historically, after major storms and hurricanes, downed poles and compromised electrical lines have resulted in power restoration being delayed by months,” Jacobs said. “Undergrounding will contribute to improved grid dependability for Virgin Islands residents, particularly during inclement weather.”
Once completed, Feeder 7E Cruz Bay Undergrounding Project, which began in March 2021, with 90% of its funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 10% provided by Department of Housing and Urban Development, will serve about 500 customers including Gallows Point, Mongoose Junction, U.S. Customs, Emergency Health Services, downtown Cruz Bay, and National Park Services, according to the statement.