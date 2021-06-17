The V.I. Water and Power Authority board voted Tuesday to extend a contract with a financial adviser for a further six months, at a cost of $120,000.
Interim WAPA Executive Director Noel Hodge said the contract extension with Sustainable Capital Advisors LLC is necessary to complete financing to pay Wärtsilä.
A Finnish manufacturer of power and marine equipment, Wärtsilä entered into a contract with WAPA in March 2017 to design, engineer, buy equipment for, construct, start up and test a liquid propane gas-fueled power plant at the Harley plant.
The company filed a lawsuit in March seeking $48 million in overdue payments and interest, and Hodge said Tuesday that WAPA needs to come up with the cash through fuel-tax financing.
“This fuel tax financing is our way to pay what we owe them,” Hodge said. WAPA has continued to do business with Wärtsilä but the utility still owes the company for the initial plant setup costs, “so we need to get the fuel-tax financing done so this obligation can be met.”
Sustainable Capital Advisors has been assisting with soliciting investors, and WAPA has had a year to put the project out to bid and find a firm that will assist with bonding and financing.
Board Vice Chairman Jed JohnHope asked why WAPA was asking for a further extension.
Hodge said that when he took over as interim director in March, he inquired about the status of a request for proposals, and “I found out it had not yet gone out. However, it was ready, it was finalized, so I instructed staff at that point to send it out.”
Hodge said they “did send it out to a number of different companies,” and are still going through the process and need more time.
“At this point it would be detrimental if we do not have the support and the services that Sustainable Capital has provided over the years, and continues to provide, and has been instrumental during this time of transition in the authority’s senior management,” he added. “I would ask the board to support me in this initiative as we continue to seek out and get necessary investments to move the authority forward.”
Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas, who chairs the WAPA board, said the agency’s “instability” has made investors wary of working with WAPA, and “I think familiarity and continuity is really important at this point in time. There is no rhyme or reason for us to disrupt what is ongoing.”
Board member Hubert Turnbull also weighed in
“We have to get this bidding process moving. It seems like we haven’t really done too much, in my opinion,” he said.
While WAPA initially requested a three-month extension, Turnbull said he thought they needed more time.
“In this next month a selection will be made for a firm to support the authority in its financial bonding and financing matters, so I think that’s what he’s saying, the procurement was done, so it’s just left to the board now,” Thomas said. “Within the month, we’re going to have this to the board to make a decision on.”
Board member and V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming asked what WAPA expects of Sustainable Capital over the next few months.
“We have investors that we’ve entertained and brought to view our plants, and just support it, just the due diligence, getting all their questions answered,” Hodge said. Some investors are interested in moving forward with financing “so we need our financial adviser to continue to facilitate this process. It would be in my opinion detrimental to — well, I just don’t see how we’re going to make it through the rest of the closing of the deal without the financial advisor. It’s a key component to the bond issuing and finance.”
Fleming asked, “So, if at the end of the three months we don’t have the fuel-tax bonding secured, and no additional lines of credit, would you still consider that a success?”
Hodge said they need to pay Wärtsilä, so the financing needs to happen.
“I’m hearing the request or the demand to maintain things as they have been,” which “hasn’t necessarily elevated or brought us any further,” Fleming said. “If we don’t have any actual expectation of success in mind, I kind of see us going through the same exercise over and over again without having any real metrics.”
Hodge responded that “the metrics and expectation is to get the fuel financing done,” leading John Hope to ask:
“Is that in the contract? I’m not even sure how we justify $20 grand a month,” he said.
Hodge said the adviser’s expertise is sorely needed, and asked the board for more time.
“Certainly, I need the assistance, I’m not a financial genius. I need the support of a financial adviser, being thrust in here at the tail end of these proceedings and just to the general transition here in management,” Hodge said. “So I’m just telling you, personally, that I need the board to support me on this because there’s a lot of moving pieces here to get this done.”
JohnHope said he understood the purpose, but “how do we justify the cost of $20,000? Should it be $5,000 a month? How do we know this is an appropriate price to pay for the services we receive?”
Chairman Thomas shut down the discussion and called for a vote.
“We have debated this long enough. The question on the table is simple: Mr. Hodge needs an extension to finalize the particular financing deals that are before us. There is no discussion on the table about whether or not they’re going to be permanently here,” Thomas said. “All other questions need to cease. There’s no more room for that. It’s going beyond the scope of what we’re here for today. It’s an emergency meeting.”
Thomas said the WAPA board’s committees, whose meetings are not open to the public, “can drill down on those parameters that you’re concerned about, with this contract that exists.”
Board Secretary Juanita Young introduced a motion to authorize Hodge to extend the contract for three months, and subsequently revised it to six months, “to expire November 20,” at an additional cost of $120,000.
The extension brings the total cost of WAPA’s contract with Sustainable Capital to $860,000, “plus reasonable expenses.”
JohnHope and Fleming voted against the extension. Turnbull, board member Cheryl Boynes-Jackson, Thomas and Young voted in favor.
In addition, the board voted to approve the seventh extension to a contract with Glencore Ltd. for No. 2 distillate fuel oil for St. Croix and St. Thomas. The board also went into executive session to discuss a “legal matter,” but Thomas said the board would not be voting to take action on any items.