The V.I. Water and Power Authority board approved several action items to move three significant projects forward during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Among the approvals was the extenstion — to March 31 — and a cost increase of $1,115,908.23 for the SC-33-20 -RHPP Wartsila New Generation Project.
The project is completely funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The time extension will allow contractors to continue construction, mechanical and electrical installation efforts for the project. The cost increase will provide the funding to allow contractors to complete necessary civil work related to the Battery Energy Storage System,” or BESS, according to the WAPA statement. “The new Wartsila engines and BESS will benefit the Authority by providing an increase in efficient power generation and stability for the island of St. Thomas.”
The board also approved an extension for the Authority’s Clifton Hill Project, SC-33-21. During the construction phase, project underwent delays to ensure coordination with the Department of Public Works. The latter will need to relocate and regrade the road in the remaining project area prior to the waterline installation. The new completion date is July 1.
According to the statement, the Clifton Hill Water Rehabilitation Project is currently 87% complete.
Board members also approval an extension of the Barkley Technologies’ contract SC-26-21. This contract entails project management and design services for the Authority’s Composite Pole Project.
The extension is for one additional year which will extend the contract’s end time to Feb. 23, 2024, at a cost of $1,572,872.70. The project is being funded 90% by Federal Emergency Management Agency and 10% by HUD.
The installation of the composite poles territory-wide will provide hardening to the transmission and distribution infrastructure, making it more resilient and immune to damage from natural disasters. Composite Pole Project completion is 79% on St. Thomas, 73% on St. Croix and 79% on St. John, according to the statement.
WAPA CEO Andrew Smith said “The Authority remains committed to providing more communication on ongoing projects designed to improve the reliability of our services.”
“Through collaborative work with our partners, we look forward to increasing overall efficiency and transparency,” Smith said.