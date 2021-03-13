V.I. Water and Power Authority whistleblower Rupert Pelle has issued a statement through his attorney, saying that he never named Cleve George as being involved with questionable contracts for oil-cleaning services.
The statement from Pelle came Thursday after The Daily News obtained a letter dated March 9 from Jed JohnHope, WAPA board vice chair, to Anthony Thomas, WAPA board chairman.
The letter included a list of “allegations by Rupert Pelle,” who said he first encountered WAPA employee Gregory Rhymer in December 2011 “when I was assigned the responsibility as lead investigator in a procurement impropriety complaint that the Civil Engineer Mr. Mustafa Abusaoud filed against Mr. Rhymer.”
The complaint alleged that Rhymer had circumvented the procurement process “and gave a job to a contractor named Mr. Julio King.”
Rhymer was part of a subsequent internal audit investigation in 2014, which “was turned over to the Office of the Attorney General for further prosecution,” according to the allegations attributed to Pelle in JohnHope’s letter. The contracts in that case “were awarded to the same contractor, Cleve George of ABC Concepts who was not qualified to do the work and who had previously been imprisoned by the Federal Government for falsifying environmental records.”
But Pelle said in the statement, that “I confused the name Cleve George with William Koenig.”
According to Pelle, “I wrote a memo to Larry Kupfer when he was about to place Gregory Rhymer, as my mentor to show him that he was involved in the corruption. One of the matters I brought up was the ABC Concepts contracts.”
He “confused” George and Koenig’s names, “but in the memo that was attached, it was clear that the person being referenced, was not Cleve George, but William Koenig. Larry Kupfer, the Internal Audit Director, Lester Smith, Germane Plaskett of Internal Audit, all had full knowledge that the correct name was William Koenig. As such, I did not correct my memo, as they knew the correct name.”
In addition to obtaining the letter written by JohnHope, The Daily News also learned Wednesday evening of allegations that the attorney general was related to “Cleve George of ABC Concepts,” and contacted her for comment.
George responded that “the ‘Cleve George of ABC Concepts’ that you reference appears to be a mistake, falsehood or another person with a similar name. The existence of any close relatives or family members associated with or possibly implicated in any case or investigation conducted by my office would certainly constitute a conflict that would require me to recuse myself from any involvement with such case or investigation.”
However, the information about the attorney general being related to “Cleve George” was widely circulated in a blog post that George subsequently blasted, and resulted in Pelle’s attorney issuing the statement.
Pelle wrote in the statement Thursday that, “The Water and Power Authority’s claim that I gave them the name Cleve George, is an attempt to put me in a bad light, because I have sued them for retaliating against me for refusing to condone corruption ...”
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory has called for a meeting of the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, “to receive testimony and question the Board of Director of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority and members of the Public Services Commission,” according to the agenda.