The V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board approved contract extensions and the purchase of a new dump truck, and heard an update from new Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith about ongoing financial audits and other efforts.
Smith, during the meeting held on Thursday, said WAPA has had a good month when it comes to safety, and “I’ve stressed to the organization that it’s important to do the right thing the right way, every time.”
While it’s important to restore outages as quickly as possible, Smith said he made it clear that “in no uncertain terms” should WAPA employees circumvent safety protocols.
There have been some outages due to vehicles crashing into WAPA poles, and some weather events, and Smith said crews cannot work during storms when there’s lightning or other danger.
WAPA is still facing soaring fuel prices, but the system’s efficiency is virtually unchanged, Smith said.
He said WAPA anticipates having an “action plan” from Wartsila on the installation of new generating units in the coming weeks, and crews have been hard at work energizing the Donoe solar farm.
“The return to service of that facility has also been recently delayed and impacted by supply chain issues,” but the panels are now being installed and “every day I see progress,” Smith said.
He said the solar field should be fully operational within the next week or two.
WAPA is also working on its financial audits for 2020, which should be done “some time here in the next few weeks,” and employees will then be “very quickly turning to the preparation of the 2021 audited financial statements,” Smith said.
WAPA Acting Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb has explained at previous board meetings the authority is currently unable to pay down millions in debts to local banks, which are hesitant to further extend the maturity date on WAPA’s credit lines until the 2020 audit is complete.
The banks also want WAPA to “come into full compliance with its financial reporting requirements,” and in addition to completing the 2020 audit, “to update its long-term fiscal recovery plan,” Gottlieb said at a previous board meeting.
Contracts OK’d
The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve a two-month professional services contract with Teledyne, at a cost of $51,908. Environmental specialist Nailah Elliott said WAPA is petitioning to be relieved of the requirements of its consent decree on St. Croix, and they need the extension to complete the process.
The board also voted to approve a two-year no cost extension of its waste removal contract with Haugland, and board member Elizabeth Armstrong abstained due to a potential conflict of interest.
The board voted unanimously to approve a time extension of the contract with Fortress to complete installation of equipment at the St. Croix power plant.
Board members voted to authorize the purchase of a new dump truck for St. Thomas, to be funded through a $206,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs, following St. Croix’s receipt of a new dump truck last year.
The board voted unanimously to approve a $20,000, one-month contract extension with Sustainable Capital Advisors.
Gottlieb said WAPA plans to have a recommendation for a new financial adviser at the next meeting, and the extension is necessary for the contractor to help bring Smith “up to speed” and keep the markets updated on WAPA’s status.
The board met privately in executive session for more than two hours, after which Secretary Juanita Young reported that the board, “discussed legal matters and we determined a course of action relative to a personnel matter.”