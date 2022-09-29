The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to find a company to develop a solar farm on St. Croix in an effort to reduce the territory’s reliance on fossil fuel for electric power generation.

WAPA executives gave presentations on the projects to the Public Services Commission Monday, and again at the WAPA governing board meeting Thursday.

