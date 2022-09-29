The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to find a company to develop a solar farm on St. Croix in an effort to reduce the territory’s reliance on fossil fuel for electric power generation.
WAPA executives gave presentations on the projects to the Public Services Commission Monday, and again at the WAPA governing board meeting Thursday.
“With a large solar battery installation, the Water and Power Authority could buy a lot less fossil fuel,” said WAPA CEO Andy Smith.
“We do not intend to build, own, or operate the system. It will be entirely a third party and we will pay for the energy we take off of it,” Smith said.
WAPA did not run a request for proposal process, but asked seven local and global companies to provide their best plans for a solar farm with battery storage, which is crucial for making solar generation practical during cloudy weather.
For example, BMR USVI Renewables already owns and runs solar farms in Spanish Town on St. Croix and Donoe on St. Thomas, but neither have battery storage, which causes instability in the grid when it isn’t sunny enough for the farms to produce power, Smith said.
WAPA received a “wide range” of responses, Smith said, and WAPA’s Chief Operations Officer, Michael Sharp explained that they vetted the various submissions based on a variety of factors.
Leeward Energy has equipment in stock, which would drastically cut down on the timeline for development of a solar farm, and is currently WAPA’s top pick.
Sharp said that “with their backing and track record they can do what they say they’re going to do.”
Leeward said they could have the project in place within a year, depending on how quickly WAPA moves along, so “it’s going to be up to us,” Sharp said.
Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis explained how WAPA levelized the pricing structures for each company’s submission to compare them fairly, but said each company’s proposal is essentially unique.
For example, one company offered a buyout option, which is attractive, Sharp said, but given WAPA’s lack of available cash, is a “long shot” at best.
Smith said WAPA will continue soliciting other companies’ proposals, and said companies that have already made submissions can “sharpen their pencils” and come back with better offers.
Once WAPA reaches a power purchase agreement, that contract would go to the board and Public Services Commission for approval.
WAPA board members also heard from officials on the progress of installation of composite power poles to replace 8,584 older wooden poles, which is about 74% complete territory-wide. Officials also explained that some wooden poles are no longer being used by WAPA, but are still in place because they’re being utilized by telecommunications companies, which are now responsible for their upkeep.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of 600 additional composite poles from Trident for $4.6 million.
The board also voted to approve changes to the WAPA’s Gold Health Care Plan, which transitions from a 65% to 35% split for employee cost share for dependent coverage, to 80% to 20%.
The change represents a 1.1% increase in annual premiums for WAPA, or less than $70,000 per year.
“When we consider the factors related to high employee turnover and general job satisfaction, a primary consideration is health care. The Governing Board’s approval of this change will improve the Authority’s standing as a top choice employer in the territory and provide significant savings for employees,” WAPA Human Resources Director Sabrina King-Leonce said in a statement.
The board also voted unanimously to keep V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming as chairman, Hubert Turnbull as vice chairman, and Juanita Young as secretary.
Director Joel Lee was appointed Finance Committee chair and Turnbull was appointed Planning Committee chair.
The board also met in executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters, and did not vote to take any actions.
