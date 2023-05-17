The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to finish installation of more efficient Wartsila generating units at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas, which are expected to be ready for “first fire” by June 13, according to WAPA CEO Andy Smith.

Smith updated members of the Public Services Commission at a recent meeting, following supply chain delays in recent months.

