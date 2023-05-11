The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to replace the troubled Automated Metering Infrastructure, or AMI, which forced the Authority to estimate customer bills and send meter readers out to do physical readings of what was intended to be an electronic system.

The system’s read rate has been an ongoing barrier to obtaining additional funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires that WAPA estimate no more than 2% of customer bills. WAPA’s estimation rate has hovered between 7 and 8%, and Smith said at a Public Services Commission meeting in December.

