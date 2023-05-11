The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to replace the troubled Automated Metering Infrastructure, or AMI, which forced the Authority to estimate customer bills and send meter readers out to do physical readings of what was intended to be an electronic system.
The system’s read rate has been an ongoing barrier to obtaining additional funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires that WAPA estimate no more than 2% of customer bills. WAPA’s estimation rate has hovered between 7 and 8%, and Smith said at a Public Services Commission meeting in December.
Smith said at the time that they’re considering whether to repair or fully replace the problematic Automated Metering Infrastructure, or AMI system.
At a PSC meeting Tuesday, Smith explained why they’ve decided the system needs to be fully replaced.
The AMI installation started around 2013, and was almost complete when the 2017 hurricanes hit, damaging meters and causing the system to start to degrade, Smith said.
“The AMI system continues to fail today at a rate of about 1,000 meters a month,” and there are a total of 55,000 meters in service, Smith said. “That replacement rate, if you’re just going to replace the ones that are failing, would take three full time employees doing nothing but replacing them.”
The read rates are currently in the mid-60% range, while the industry standard is 99% or better, “and that is what you’re seeing in functioning AMI systems,” Smith said.
FEMA has a grant in place for AMI mitigation, and they went through a request for proposal process to select Z2 Solutions as a third-party consultant to analyze the system and propose a path forward, Smith said.
That assessment found a principal source of failure is a capacitor that stores energy in the meters, which is “largely failing because of temperature. The meters are operating at a temperature at or above where those capacitors are rated to operate,” Smith said. The capacitors have a 10-year lifespan and “here we are in 2023.”
A host of other “failure paths” have resulted from the capacitor issue, and Smith said they want to do an RFP process to replace the system.
WAPA is currently responsible for maintaining its own AMI system but “most utilities today do not do that,” and Smith said they need a provider who will take responsibility for oversight and repairs.
The largest hurdle is the lead-time on equipment, which will take 30 to 52 weeks to arrive, and “that’s really the gating issue, is how quickly we can get materials down here. It is what it is, we can’t do anything about it,” Smith said.
Commissioner Andrew Rutnik asked if WAPA has any recourse because the provider installed capacitors not rated for Caribbean temperatures.
“We could litigate. How successful that would be? I don’t know,” Smith said. “Like a lot of WAPA contracts, there are not a lot of protections for WAPA in that contract.”
Smith said he can’t speak to the decisions made before his tenure, which began in January 2022.
Rutnik said he is “very angry at that deal and those that made it.”
Smith said a functional AMI system would reduce the need for meter readers to drive to homes, reducing the expense of car repairs and vehicle accidents.
Rutnik asked about the system’s reliability.
While the occasional meter might not be functioning correctly, overall “the meters that are functioning are reliable,” Smith said.
Smith said the cost and timeline for replacement of the system depends on several factors, and they’re working with FEMA but “we’re going to ideally be able to access that source of funds for the replacement.”
PSC Chairman David Hughes thanked Smith for his update and transparency with the Commission.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.