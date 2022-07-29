WAPA Budget hearing

V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO Andrew Smith testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.

 Photo by V.I. LEGISLATURE

The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s proposed budget assumes the local government will keep funneling federal money to the utility to keep it from running out of cash, and WAPA CEO Andrew Smith said they’re anticipating $48 million a year, or $4 million a month.

That stunned lawmakers, including Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, who questioned why WAPA is paying Ernst & Young $150,000 a month for financial consulting services after recently hiring new executives at high salaries.

