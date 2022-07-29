The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s proposed budget assumes the local government will keep funneling federal money to the utility to keep it from running out of cash, and WAPA CEO Andrew Smith said they’re anticipating $48 million a year, or $4 million a month.
That stunned lawmakers, including Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, who questioned why WAPA is paying Ernst & Young $150,000 a month for financial consulting services after recently hiring new executives at high salaries.
“What are we doing here?” Frett-Gregory said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Finance Committee.
“We’re trying to fix the Water and Power Authority, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Smith.
He detailed the work Ernst & Young has done for the Authority in recent months “to develop our staff as well as put processes and procedures in place regarding our financial management.”
Finance Committee Chairman, Sen. Kurt Vialet, asked if WAPA has a memorandum of understanding with the government to continue receiving subsidies, or “are you just hoping for every month you get the $4 million?”
Smith said the infusions are necessary so WAPA doesn’t run out of cash.
“Because quite frankly if we do not receive that funding, I have three options: option 1 is I stop buying fuel. It’s unacceptable, I won’t do it, but that’s a choice. The other choice we have is we miss debt service, right? And I’m sure if people have rent or have mortgages, you miss your rent payment, your landlord’s not happy. If you miss a mortgage payment, the bank’s not happy,” Smith said. “That quite frankly could take the future of the Water and Power Authority out of our hands.”
The third option “is I could skip payroll,” but it would be “hugely destructive and is something I will not do,” Smith said.
The Authority is working to reduce costs and find savings, but those solutions are not instantaneous so without government subsidies, “our option is three things, and they’re all bad,” he added.
WAPA has been deferring payments of $3.7 million per month to fuel contractor Vitol for a year, and those overdue amounts now total $120.5 million with “fairly significant fees and penalties included in it,” Smith said.
Senators also questioned Smith about the new executives’ salaries, and Smith said his three-year contract has a base salary of $325,000 and a $45,000 housing allowance.
Chief Operating Officer Michael Sharp earns $230,000 a year, plus a $45,000 housing allowance for $275,000 in compensation, and Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis earns $180,000, plus a $45,000 housing allowance and a $25,000 educational allowance for his two children to attend Antilles School on St. Thomas.
“You know we have a good public school system too, right?” Frett-Gregory said. “Yeah, it works for our kids.”
Meanwhile, WAPA still owes the Government Employees Retirement System more than $8.2 million, including $5.9 million in overdue employer contributions, and $2.4 million that was taken from employee paychecks, but never remitted to GERS.
Lewis said WAPA’s budget is constructed to ensure it can be supported by existing rates, “and we don’t continue to increase the financial hole of the authority. In addition to operating within this budget, on a weekly basis we analyze every cash expenditure that we make and the catch-up payments associated with the delinquent employee payments are at the very top of the list.”
Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger said WAPA holding on to employee contributions is tantamount to “embezzlement,” and Frett-Gregory said that should be addressed first as “it’s their money.”
Smith said WAPA is paying the amounts necessary for retiring employees to receive their pensions, but cannot afford to pay the full overdue amount at this time.
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff said it’s unfair for WAPA to not pay its obligation to GERS, while funding high executive salaries.
“You can’t say you’re building the budget from the bottom up and pack the top,” DeGraff said. “The employees have to be made whole first, then you and give whoever else at the top whatever you want to give them.”