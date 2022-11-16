Rolling blackouts could begin within weeks if the V.I. Water and Power Authority doesn’t come up with $145 million to pay long overdue obligations to propane supplier Vitol, which has suspended fuel deliveries to the territory.
On Wednesday, Vitol spokesman Ryan Grillo provided The Daily News with a copy of a letter from Vitol’s Chief Operating Officer, Max Bulk, which was addressed to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Vitol previously threatened on November 11 to “exercise our right to suspend performance of all obligations under our Agreement,” which means Vitol “will not delivery any future cargos of propane to WAPA, and the Plants will cease to operate when the current vessel’s inventory of propane is delivered and consumed,” according to the letter.
WAPA hasn’t paid its debts, and Bulk warned that based on current inventory and projections of demand, the Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix will run out of fuel and cease to operate on November 30.
The Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas will cease to operate on December 2, “assuming demand forecasts are accurate and WAPA continues to prepay for product and maintain the required minimum thresholds,” Bulk wrote.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA Corporate Communications Director Shanell Petersen confirmed Wednesday that those dates are realistic.
“The November 30 and Dec. 3 (sic) dates are accurate as mentioned within the suspension letter which would lead to rolling blackouts territory-wide,” Petersen wrote in an email.
Even with an adequate fuel supply, WAPA service failed on St. Thomas Wednesday evening, leaving more than 10,000 customers without power, according to the WAPA Outage Map posted online.
Petersen said generating Unit 27 tripped offline for about 30 minutes, “due to a high compartment temperature.”
In terms of the suspension of fuel deliveries, Bulk explained to Bryan that “We are taking this action because of WAPA’s years of non-payment; and WAPA’s CEO refusal to offer even a single proposal on how to address millions of outstanding dollars due.”
Bryan is fresh off winning a second term in the November 8 general election and has been on personal leave out of the territory since Monday. Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is serving as acting governor, and Bryan is scheduled to return Saturday.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. declined to comment Wednesday night and said only that “I will refer you to WAPA’s statement.”
WAPA CEO Andy Smith said in the statement that it is “disappointing” that Vitol is suspending fuel shipments, and the new leadership “has been clear with Vitol that the Authority has a strategic plan to improve its cost structure. The Authority’s new leadership has also been consistent in its message to Vitol that the Authority’s plans also envision a path forward in which it arrives at a commercially viable solution that is equitable to both Vitol and the community of the Virgin Islands to address its debts to Vitol.”
Vitol’s most recent proposal is for WAPA to pay a $145 million buyout.
“This is in addition to the almost $80 million that the Authority has already paid to Vitol for the capital lease, over $40 million for operation of the propane system, and almost $400 million for fuel. To put the buyout proposal from Vitol in perspective a buyout of $145 million would increase the Authority’s outstanding debt by approximately 60%,” according to Smith.
But the cash-strapped Authority has already been relying on the local government to funnel federal funds to the utility to keep it from running out of money. Smith testified to the Legislature in July that WAPA anticipates continuing to receive a taxpayer-funded subsidy of $48 million a year, or $4 million a month.
“Quite frankly if we do not receive that funding, I have three options: option 1 is I stop buying fuel. It’s unacceptable, I won’t do it, but that’s a choice. The other choice we have is we miss debt service,” Smith said. “That quite frankly could take the future of the Water and Power Authority out of our hands.”
The third option “is I could skip payroll,” but it would be “hugely destructive and is something I will not do,” Smith said at the time.
The Authority is working to reduce costs and find savings, but those solutions are not instantaneous so without government subsidies, “our option is three things, and they’re all bad,” he added.
WAPA Governing Board Chairman Kyle Fleming and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily News as of press time Wednesday night.
While Bulk’s letter to Bryan specifically criticizes Smith — who took over the troubled organization in January — WAPA’s debt dispute with Vitol has been a looming crisis for years.
The underlying agreement was negotiated under the leadership of former CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., who served for eight years before the governing board voted in January 2016 not to renew his contract.
Hodge took over as executive director on Jan. 1, 2008, and originally was hired by the board on a three-year contract paying him $150,000 per year. In 2011, that contract was then extended for an additional five-and-a-half years at an annual salary of $180,000.
The CEO’s salary has increased significantly in the six years since Hodge’s contract was not renewed, and Smith currently earns a base salary of $325,000, plus a $45,000 annual housing allowance.
Hodge also received severance pay after being terminated without cause, triggering a “golden parachute” payment. While WAPA refused to publicly state the precise dollar amount, his employment contract indicated the number was more than $235,000, according to Daily News reporting at the time.
Under Hodge’s leadership, WAPA signed an agreement in 2014 for Vitol to build storage terminal facilities at the St. Thomas and St. Croix power plants and to convert eight turbines to burn liquefied petroleum gas — better known as propane. A large tanker is moored off Charlotte Amalie, and smaller tankers move propane from that ship to the WAPA power plants on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
Vitol financed the project, and ownership of the facility was to transfer to WAPA after Vitol recouped their investment.
But since that time, the project’s costs have ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office.
The Public Services Commission asked the Inspector General’s Office to review WAPA’s contract with Vitol, and the audit took place from October 2019 to December 2020.
The 2021 report found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
WAPA originally hoped to complete the fuel conversion project by 2015, at a cost of around $87 million, and officials said the switch to LPG was supposed to provide savings of 30% or $90 million annually.
The cost of LPG fuel subsequently skyrocketed, plunging WAPA into further financial ruin at a time when customers are already paying about 43 cents a kilowatt hour for inconsistent, unreliable service.