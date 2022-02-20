V.I. Police are warning the community to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a brutal death on St. Croix that left the victim so badly beaten it took police weeks to identify her.
On June 1, the body of 58-year-old Nancy Nieves Naar was found laying in the grass beside an Estate St. John roadway. Naar, who was near Schjang Ballpark, was beaten beyond recognition, according to police.
“The investigation into this homicide revealed that she was followed by Tyler Delroy Smith, who attacked her and beat her to death,” said V.I. Police Communications Director Glen Dratte in a prepared statement.
Backed by DNA evidence, the Criminal Investigations Bureau has received a warrant from Senior Sitting Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. for Smith’s arrest.
Smith is accused of first-degree murder, and first-degree and third-degree assault.
Smith is a 32-year-old black male, he is 5’8” in height and weighs about 150 pounds. Having lived on St. Croix for an extended period, “he speaks a mixture of mainlander and Crucian accent,” police said.
He is known to have lived in the La Grande Princesse area and frequents the Harbor View and John F. Kennedy housing communities and does odd jobs for a living.
He should be considered extremely dangerous, police said.
Police ask anyone who comes in contact with Smith, to call 911, Crime Stopper USVI at 800-222-8411 or Criminal Investigations at 340-778-4950 or 340-712-6040.
Naar was the second woman found dead in suspicious circumstances on St. Croix in just two weeks. On May 19, the body of a woman was found in a state of advanced decomposition in Estate Bugby Hole. At the time, police asked anyone with a missing female relative to contact them.
On Sunday, Dratte said police expect to have an announcement about the Bugby Hole death shortly.
There were 47 homicides in the territory in 2021, 32 on St. Croix, 14 on St. Thomas and one on St. John. With a homicide rate of 53.9 murders per 100,000 residents, the Virgin Islands has a higher homicide rate more than double that of any other U.S. territory and three-and-a-half times that of any U.S. state.