Wärtsilä has filed a $48 million lawsuit against the V.I. Water and Power Authority, claiming that the Authority has failed to pay for work done at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas.
The matter “is a straightforward breach of contract action,” and WAPA “fully admits and does not dispute its multiple breaches of the relevant contracts,” according to St. Thomas attorney Matthew Duensing, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Wärtsilä in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.
A Finish manufacturer of power and marine equipment, Wärtsilä is incorporated in the United States, in Maryland .
Wärtsilä entered into a contract with WAPA in March 2017 to design, engineer, buy equipment for, construct, start up and test a liquid propane gas-fueled power plant at the Harley plant.
WAPA agreed to pay Wärtsilä $34.39 million for the work in scheduled “milestone payments,” according to the lawsuit. Late payments would be subject to interest, and if WAPA failed to pay after 14 days of such notice, Wartsila would have the right to terminate the contract and recover all losses, plus attorney’s fees.
In June 2018, WAPA made partial payment to Wärtsilä that left an outstanding balance of $1.44 million. In September 2018, “WAPA represented to Wärtsilä that it was engaged in obtaining financing that would be available to it imminently and would enable it to pay unpaid invoices,” so Wärtsilä continued to perform work, according to the lawsuit.
But WAPA continued to fall behind. By May 2019 when Wärtsilä entered into a forbearance agreement with WAPA and extended the deadline for payment, the outstanding balance had grown to $18.74 million.
WAPA failed to make a $2 million “up front” payment by July 2019, or the full balance a month later.
“Before the expiration of the 90-day period under the forbearance agreement, WAPA reported to Wärtsilä that it had initially secured financing but that the investor ultimately decided to withdraw through no fault of WAPA,” according to the lawsuit. “Wärtsilä, acting in good faith in response to WAPA’s representations regarding its unsuccessful financing efforts, informed WAPA that it would be willing to revise the forbearance agreement by dispensing with the credit agreement requirement and extending the payment deadline to Dec. 31, 2019.”
That agreement was subsequently amended and the deadline extended to February 2020. Former WAPA CEO and Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, signed an affidavit “in which he admitted without condition or defense, that WAPA defaulted under the EPC Agreement and that WAPA is obligated to pay all amounts owed to Wärtsilä as provided under the terms of the extension and amendment,” according to the lawsuit. “WAPA failed to make any payment to Wärtsilä by Feb. 29, 2020, and therefore defaulted.”
Wartsila further extended the payment deadline to December 31, and WAPA made some partial payments, but once again defaulted on the agreement and did not pay the full outstanding balance and overdue interest, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit includes two counts of breach of contract, and Wärtsilä is seeking judgement “in excess” of $24 million for each count, totaling $48 million, plus other relief the court may deem appropriate.
APR Energy Case
In a separate case, WAPA filed a $19 million lawsuit on January 20 against contractor APR Energy and subcontractor Power Rental OpCo LLC, claiming they delayed the switch from diesel to cheaper LPG fuel, costing WAPA millions because it was required to charge LPG rates by the Public Services Commission.
St. Thomas attorney J. Daryl Dodson, who is representing the companies, filed a motion Thursday to transfer the case to the Southern District of New York — the venue listed in the company’s rental agreement with WAPA.
Alternatively, the company said the court should dismiss WAPA’s lawsuit entirely, arguing that WAPA had already released the companies from liability in prior agreements, and the allegations “are contradicted by the exhibits” filed by WAPA.