Come January, haulers will be required to pay a long-delayed tipping fee when taking waste to landfills territorywide.
Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt announced the change Wednesday during a virtual town hall meeting called to discuss implementation of tipping fees starting Jan. 10.
In 2017, the Public Services Commission approved a tipping fee for the agency, but implementation was halted after haulers expressed concerns over how they were to charge customers based on a tonnage model.
“Due to conversations I had with haulers, we went back to the PSC to get approval for the tipping fees based on volume-based methodologies,” Merritt said.
Under the reformed volume-based methodology, he said, haulers will have to pay per cubic yard, rather than by weight.
The first year, the fee will be set at $2.50 per cubic yard with an increase of $1.50 over the next five years of implementation, according to Waste Management.
That process, according to Merritt, should be smoother for both haulers and customers.
“That way the hauls and solid waste service providers will be able to let their customers know what that fee will be upfront rather than having to come to the landfill, weighing out at the landfill and going back to the customers,” Merritt said. “We wanted to make it a seamless process.”
Meritt fielded questions about the tipping fee, with one attendee questioning how charges would work if a bin were to be brought to the landfill half full. Merritt responded “it’s a flat fee,” adding that “a 20-yard bin that’s half full — the fee is for a 20-yard bin.”
Merritt said no cash will be accepted at the landfill, and haulers can set up accounts with Waste Management rather than “pay as you go.”
The agency, he said, also is looking at setting up accounts with larger private clients rendering hauling services where Waste Management can be paid directly.
“There’s a lot of things that go into operating a landfill,” Merritt said of the work ahead, adding that the agency hopes the new stream of revenue will help make up for budget shortfalls and make the new venture self-sustainable.
“Ultimately this is going to help the authority move forward and allow us to operate the landfills in a more safe and environmentally friendly manner,” Merritt said.
Convenience centers
Merritt also discussed adding more Waste Managements convenience centers, noting the agency received grants to build five others territorywide by next year.
Currently, the Authority only operates convenience centers in Mandahl on St. Thomas and Peter’s Rest on St. Croix and a transfer station at Susannaberg on St. John. Unlike bin sites, the convenience centers operate on limited hours.
Diane Brooks, who took part in the virtual town hall, voiced concerns over the agency alluding, in the past, that the convenience centers was akin to a recycling center.
Merritt, in response noted “we are going to do waste diversion, and there will be recycling.”
“We will let the community know as those plans start rolling out,” he said.