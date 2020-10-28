ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Waste Management Authority is unsure where haulers are dumping waste from septic systems on St. Thomas.
Since March, the island’s only septage receiving station, located at the Mangrove Lagoon Wastewater Treatment Plant in Estate Bovoni, has been closed due to a heavy accumulation of grease, grit, sludge and debris.
While a cleaning contract for the facility was approved this month, agency officials admitted that they don’t know where haulers have been going in the meantime to dump their heaviest loads of sludge and solid waste.
“I’m not sure where they’re taking it,” said Acting Wastewater Director Elvis Pemberton. “We’re mandated to receive that stuff.”
Pemberton said the Long Bay Pump Station has been designated as an alternate site. However, the station cannot accept heavy sludge or solids, only greywater, referring to the used water from sinks, showers and washing machines.
Since haulers are now purportedly dumping heavy sludge and solids outside the purview of the WMA, Pemberton said the risk of environmental contamination is “a possibility.”
“I’m going to check with the compliance department to see where [the haulers are going],” Pemberton told The Daily News on Tuesday.
On Oct. 15, during a Waste Management Authority Board of Directors meeting, Chairman Keith Richards raised the issue of septage disposal as a “critical question.”
“It’s very concerning — what have the haulers been doing with the heavy sludge and solid material?” Richards asked. “That’s something we should know.”
Both Pemberton and Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. said they didn’t know and would provide some clarity within a week. To date, no answers have been given.
On Tuesday, The Daily News reached out to Hurricane Drain and Biggs Sewage Disposal Services, two waste haulers contracted by the authority. Both insisted that their haulers were using the Long Bay facility, but gave differing answers in regard to the disposal of heavy sludge and solid waste.
Hurricane Drain said the majority of their loads did not involve these heavy materials and that the Bovoni Landfill was a possibility for certain solid materials.
Biggs Sewage insisted that authority staff at the Long Bay facility were using a chemical to break down the sludge and solid waste, a claim that could not be verified by Pemberton.
The lack of definitive answers and oversight puts yet more scrutiny on an agency that has been fraught with operational, financial and leadership woes.
The Mangrove Lagoon facility is one of five wastewater treatment plants on St. Thomas and the only one to accept septage. The other facilities are: Pedrito Francois, Bordeaux, Brass View and Vessup.
At the Oct. 15 meeting, board members voted to award a contract to SD&C to clean the Mangrove Lagoon facility for $225,453. Pemberton said the authority is finalizing the contract and anticipates the cleaning to begin by the middle of next month and take roughly 90 days to complete.
The facility hasn’t been cleaned in 15 years.
“I cannot speak to those years,” said Pemberton, who’s only been acting Wastewater director for just over a year. “But we’re slowly [developing] a strategic routine for maintenance.”