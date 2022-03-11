Tipping fees on commercial trash haulers are still in effect, and V.I. Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt has clarified a statement from Government House about a suspension in fees for “public pickup.”
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s press briefing that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has “waived tipping fees for all public pickup to January of 2023.”
“The tipping fees are still in effect for all commercial and business entities,” Merritt told The Daily News Thursday.
The governor’s pandemic-related executive order only suspended fees for private haulers contracted to do government work for Waste Management, and only for one year, Merritt said.
“It’s just for haulers that are contracted directly with Waste Management to do Management pickups,” Merritt said.
The tipping fees went into effect on Jan. 10, and government contractors will resume paying the fees to dump trash at the landfills after the temporary suspension ends. Merritt said the fees are essential to fund necessary functions at the landfills, which are under court-ordered consent decrees and have long been slated for closure.
“The main thing that the fees are going to do is they’re going to help us with our consent decree as far as having funds set up for the operation of the landfill,” including equipment purchases and environmental monitoring, Merritt said.
When landfills close, they are required to conduct a 30-year “post-closure care period,” in which “you have to monitor the landfill and make sure there’s no environmental impacts,” Merritt said “That’s a major part of the fee.”
The first year, the fee is set at $2.50 per cubic yard with an increase of $1.50 over the next five years of implementation, according to Waste Management.