The V.I. Waste Management Authority has finally implemented tipping fees on commercial waste haulers, but is still working to pay them for the work they’ve performed.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Committee on Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure that some haulers and contractors are upset by the new fees, which went into effect Monday, and at least one contractor said that, “Waste Management owes them money.”
Waste Management Director Roger Merritt said his office held town hall meetings on the tipping fees to discuss the new procedures with the commercial haulers. The most recent was a virtual town hall meeting early last month.
In 2017, the Public Services Commission approved a tipping fee for the agency, but implementation was halted after haulers expressed concerns over how they were to charge customers based on a tonnage model.
Under a reformed volume-based methodology, haulers pay per cubic yard, rather than by weight.
The first year, the fee is set at $2.50 per cubic yard with an increase of $1.50 over the next five years of implementation, according to Waste Management.
In terms of payments still owed to the haulers, “I would say that since I’ve been here as the director since August of 2020, we paid approximately $40 million to all of our solid waste contractors, getting them caught up,” Merritt said.
Over the years, the government’s chronic debt to solid waste service providers has been estimated to tens of millions, but the exact figure has been difficult to pin down.
“There’s a few contractors who we still have some significant work to do on the outstanding debt,” but “we’ve made a lot of progress and a lot of strides,” Merritt said.