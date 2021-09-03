The V.I. Waste Management Authority is gearing up for its annual hurricane cleanup, set for Saturday and Sunday, and will accept bulk waste from residents territorywide.
According to a news release, the agency said that during hurricane season, it is important to clear homes and yards of any debris that could become airborne. The month of September marks a peak time for hurricanes in the Virgin Islands with some of its most recent hurricanes — Hugo in 1989, Marilyn in 1995 and Irma and Maria in 2017 — all occurring in September.
This weekend, Waste Management will accept bulk waste, white goods and household waste items at designated bin sites. On St. Croix, residents can drop off waste at the Concordia, Cotton Valley and Mon Bijou sites. On St. Thomas, the sites are at Black Point, Brookman, Cancryn and Nazareth. St. John residents can drop off waste at the Coral Bay, Gift Hill and Pine Peace sites.
Waste management defines bulk waste as large, bulky household items, such as mattresses, furniture, cabinets, shelving, doors and plywood. White goods include items such as stoves, dryers, washing machines, refrigerators and water heaters. Household waste includes food scraps, paper, product packaging and clothing.
Commercial waste, electronic devices, fats, oils, grease, green waste and hazardous waste will not be accepted at these sites and must go to the landfill, according to the news release.
Senior residents and persons with disabilities should call to arrange pickup of waste items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 340-513-4171 or email communications@viwma.org.