The V.I. Waste Management Authority on Wednesday said about half of a $15 million appropriation slated for debt-ridden contractual waste haulers has already been paid out.
Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr., who appeared at the agency’s monthly board meeting, said invoices were collected from haulers and submitted to the V.I. Office of Management and Budget for review, as per Act 8381, which called for the $15 million appropriation.
The first batch of invoices was submitted on Nov. 24 and yielded $7,578,903. The monies will go toward A9 Trucking; Bates Trucking and Trash Removal; Joshua’s Trucking, Just Right, Marco St. Croix, Oasis Consulting, Sleepy’s Trucking and V.I. Recycling.
Merritt on Wednesday did not provide a breakdown of how much each contractor will receive. However, he noted that the Waste Management Authority will provide a final report to the Legislature — upon depletion of the $15 million — that will include this information.
A second submission of invoices was made on Dec. 1 and is expected to yield $3,786,303. A third submission on Dec. 8 is expected to yield $1,856,189. The monies have yet to be approved by OMB but Merritt foresaw approval “in the next week or so.”
“Year-to-date, we have submitted a total of $13,221,395 [in invoices] to the OMB out of the $15 million appropriation,” Merritt said.
The payout, as mandated by Act 8381, is an attempt to relieve the heavy financial burden on contractual waste haulers who, particularly after hurricanes Irma and Maria, performed services with little or no pay.
While the government’s debt to solid waste service providers has been estimated to be as high as $30 million, the exact figure has been difficult to pin down, according to Waste Management Authority Board Chairman Keith Richards.
In September, V.I. lawmakers brought forward a bill that set aside $15 million for the Waste Management Authority to pay its outstanding debt and prevent work stoppages by haulers.
Since Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the legislation into law in late October, “almost every solid waste service provider who performed services since the Authority’s inception has contacted our Solid Waste or Finance division and made some claim of outstanding accounts payable owed to their company,” Waste Management Authority spokeswoman Melody Rames said in a recent news release.
Within 10 days of the law’s passage, the Waste Management Authority was required to compile a list of all contractors who were owed payment, and the amount of that debt, and submit it to the OMB.
Merritt said validating invoices has long been a rigorous process for the Waste Management Authority because some contractors provide inaccurate information or don’t have a proper accounting apparatus to provide invoices at all.
Going forward, Merritt said he intends to ensure the collection and validation of invoices will be a smoother process.
“We are putting in a process where once we receive an invoice, we validate the invoice within a certain time period,” he said. “And if we have any questions, we’ll talk to the contractor in a relatively quick time period so we don’t have invoices that are lingering.”