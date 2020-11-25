The V.I. Waste Management Authority said Tuesday that officials are in the process of paying overdue debts to contractual waste haulers, amid reports of a planned strike by workers.
“It’s unfortunate that our waste haulers only get attention when they halt collections,” Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said in a statement issued Tuesday. “These are hard working men with families to support who come out every day to make sure our trash is picked up.”
Frett-Gregory and Sen. Kurt Vialet sponsored a bill that set aside $15 million for the authority to pay its outstanding debt, a chronic issue that has resulted in numerous work stoppages by haulers in the past.
Since Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the legislation into law in late October, “almost every solid waste service provider who performed services since the Authority’s inception has contacted our Solid Waste or Finance division and made some claim of outstanding accounts payable owed to their company,” Waste Management Authority spokeswoman Melody Rames said in a news release Tuesday.
The Waste Management Authority was created in 2004.
Within 10 days of the law’s passage last month, the authority was required to compile a list of all contractors who are owed payment, and the amount of that debt, and submit it to the Office of Management and Budget, and provide a report to the Legislature no later than 30 days after the funds appropriated have been allotted, according to the news release.
“VIWMA has been in constant communication with OMB to ensure that approved invoices for all vendors will be finalized and submitted for payment within the timeframe outlined in the bill,” Rames wrote.
Rames did not respond to questions from The Daily News about the current dollar amount owed to contractors, or what the government plans to do in the event of a strike over the Thanksgiving holiday.
While the government’s debt to solid waste service providers has been estimated to be as high as $30 million, the exact figure has been difficult to pin down, Board Chairman Keith Richards testified at a Senate hearing in October.
“Part of our shortcoming in the authority has been our inability to resolve the numbers with our vendors and contractors,” Richards said. “I don’t think, to date, we actually have [as good] a handle as we should of how much of the debt is legitimate, or how much is appropriate, or how much we can support and validate once we start paying out millions of dollars.”