The proposal by the V.I. Waste Management Authority to implement tipping fees is for commercial trash haulers only, and a plan for tipping fees on residential solid waste disposal has not yet been drafted, according to Waste Management Director Roger Merritt Jr.
Merritt clarified the issue Saturday.
Merritt said that while the Authority intends to eventually utilize tipping fees on all trash disposal, a petition to implement tipping fees on commercial hauling is the only matter currently before the Public Services Commission.
In order to prevent commercial haulers from illegally dumping in residential bins, Merritt said the authority is stepping up enforcement and manning bin sites, and a camera system is being installed at all trash dumping locations.
He said the Authority is also working to establish more “convenience centers,” and phase out open, unmonitored bins.
Merritt said they’ve been keeping up with payments to haulers, and vendors are working to consistently keep bin sites clean. But many of the busiest locations, including the Caret Bay site on St. Thomas, fill up soon after being completely emptied, and Merritt said the Authority has a time lapse video on its Facebook page showing the astonishing pace at which the site refills.
The Authority is working to improve the territory’s trash disposal system, and in the meantime, haulers are doing their best to keep up with the mountains of trash residents dump daily.
“It’s not for the faint of heart,” Merritt said.
The bin site on Crown Mountain has been closed for more than a month for cleaning and renovation, and Merritt said workers recently brought in heavy equipment and cleared the hillside below of junk. Several cars, appliances, and other debris was hauled out, and a reinforced wall is being constructed to prevent the landslide of trash from occurring again.