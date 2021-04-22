Virgin Islanders are being warned about a scheme claiming to involve Publishers Clearance House after a resident reported receiving a phone call stating he had won $1.8 million and should meet someone at the St. Thomas airport to collect his prize.
The resident was also directed to purchase $850 worth of Amazon gift cards and provide the gift card and pin numbers to pay for the taxes on the prize prior to picking it up.
If you receive a similar call, this is a scam, and Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista advises residents to hang up or simply not respond.
In the first place, Publishers Clearing House doesn’t email or call its big winners, Evangelista said, so if you receive an email, call or bulk mail letter saying you’ve won a big prize from them, it’s a scam, he said in a prepared statement.
According to the Publishers Clearing House website, “all PCH prizes of $500 or greater are awarded by either certified or express letter or in person by our famous Prize Patrol at our option.”
You’re also being scammed if asked to pay something in exchange for a prize, the commissioner said.
“The truth is you never, ever have to pay to receive a sweepstakes prize from Publishers Clearing House or any other company, he advised.
When you enter a sweepstakes, you shouldn’t have to provide your address, bank account number, driver’s license number, or any other confidential information, either. Winners are asked to fill out an affidavit to verify their eligibility. Otherwise, if the entry form is asking for personal information, it’s a sign the website is a spoof, according to the commissioner.
Another scam asks you to hand over a check, giving the impression the money you pay will come from your winnings. The checks aren’t legitimate, Evangelista warned. Never pay money to receive a prize.
Consumers can often verify whether a winning notification is a scam by searching online to see if similar notifications have been reported.
If there is any doubt, contact Publishers Clearance House through its web portal to verify the prize: https://info.pch.com/category/contest-integrity. Other contact information on the winning notice may be fake, so don’t use it, Evangelista advised.
If you have already sent money or purchased a gift card and provided the numbers, report the scam to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs hotlines at 340-771-7226 or 340-727-7226 or via email at consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov.
Scams can also be reported at ftc.gov/complaint.
The reports help the Federal Trade Commission and other law enforcement agencies investigate and bring scammers to justice.