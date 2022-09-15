Water Island residents have objected to the development of an eco resort, and told Coastal Zone Management committee members that the proposed influx of guests would stress the small island’s infrastructure and resources.
“The plan does not improve Water Island in any way,” Water Island resident Kanaan Wilhite said during the St. Thomas CZM hearing Tuesday evening.
The Flamingo Bay Eco Resort, proposed by BBK Development, is slated to include 14 units, a swimming pool, an open-air bar and restaurant, and 30 parking spaces on a 3.97-acre plot on Water Island.
The proposal details that the resort would install solar energy and a wastewater treatment plant that would utilize gray water for irrigation.
Wilhite noted that the eco resort expects to have 58 guests, along with 12 full-time and part-time employees, but “has no real plan to deal with how that will affect other infrastructure on the island.”
Residents explained how safety was a major concern, as no police are present on the island, and if police are called their arrival is dependent on when the ferry is available.
In their proposal, BBK Development lists the Water Island Search and Rescue, a volunteer team, as first responders in case of an emergency.
“I would hope that you would provide some backing of your own, for fire and medical assistance for your property,” Rachael Ackley, President of the Water Island Search and Rescue said.
In response to safety concerns, Barry Osborn, director of BBK Development, said, “we will contribute resources however we can, to improve things on the island.”
Noise from the open air bar and restaurant was another major concern for residents.
“Water Island is a very quiet place, and a voice will carry,” Wilhite said.
Many residents cited noise issues caused by loud music and unruly customers at Dinghy’s Beach Bar.
Osborn said he hoped to “attract a different type of customer than Dinghy’s,” and expected the bar to close at 10 p.m. during the week, and at 11 p.m. on weekends.
He also noted that all lighting on the property will be motion activated, to reduce light pollution.
Amy Dempsey, President of Bioimpact Inc., said that the resort would utilize abandoned structures from the Fort Segarra military complex, which includes three barrack buildings and a mess hall.
CZM committee member Jawanza Hilaire asked Dempsey if a structural assessment had been done on the existing structures, but no assessments had been completed yet.
Dempsey said that the State Historic Preservation Office had been consulted, and requested that the structures were photographed and surveyed for historic documentation.
In the environmental assessment Dempsey said they plan to maintain as much of the vegetation as possible.
According to Dempsey, the V.I. tree boa may inhabit the landscape, so the plot will be hand cleared following the local Fish and Wildlife protocol.
Finally, a catchment pond in the northeastern corner of the plot will be constructed to prevent stormwater runoff from negatively affecting the environment.
“We are making sure we are not impacting the salt pond at all,” Dempsey added.
CZM Committee Chairman Winston Adams asked Osborn if they had sufficient funding for the project.
“We don’t have 100% of the financing in place,” Osborn said. He added that the initial phase of construction is expected to take two years, while the construction of four two-bedroom units would be completed in a second phase, taking an additional year.
Prior to making a final decision, Adams said the committee will meet with residents and make a site visit on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Residents also have until Wednesday to submit written comments on the proposal to the St. Thomas CZM Office.