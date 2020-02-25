Workers with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority on Monday repair a break in the 24-inch potable water transmission line that runs along the St. Thomas waterfront. The break led to low water pressure and early dismissals at nearby schools.
ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority is blaming an “aged pipeline” for an early morning water line break that left many on St. Thomas with low water pressure, and three schools forced to dismiss early.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said a break in the 24-inch potable water transmission line that runs along the St. Thomas waterfront occurred around 1:30 a.m.
