Superior Court Judge Debra S. Watlington has been appointed presiding judge, the second woman to hold the title since the court’s establishment nearly 50 years ago, according to a released statement from Administrator of the Courts Regina Petersen.

“In accordance with law, the Presiding Judge is designated from alternating districts for a term of three-years,” Petersen said in a released statement. “The selection is made in order of seniority, based upon continuous length of service as a judge on the Superior Court and the judicial officer’s willingness to serve in this leadership capacity.”