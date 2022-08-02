Superior Court Judge Debra S. Watlington has been appointed presiding judge, the second woman to hold the title since the court’s establishment nearly 50 years ago, according to a released statement from Administrator of the Courts Regina Petersen.
“In accordance with law, the Presiding Judge is designated from alternating districts for a term of three-years,” Petersen said in a released statement. “The selection is made in order of seniority, based upon continuous length of service as a judge on the Superior Court and the judicial officer’s willingness to serve in this leadership capacity.”
Watlington will be based out of St. Thomas.
“Presiding Judge Watlington succeeds the Honorable Harold W. L. Willocks who has served in this capacity for three years out of the District of St. Croix,” according to the press release, which noted that the judiciary thanked Willocks for his term of service.
“I’m honored to serve as Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, and I look forward to working and collaborating with the Judiciary’s team to achieve wonderful things in the administration of justice,” Watlington said in the statement. “While it’s not going to be easy, I’m hopeful that with tenacity, it will all be worth it.”
A native of St. Thomas and a graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, Watlington obtained a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Metropolitan Studies from Michigan State University. She then earned her Juris Doctor from Howard University Law School. After graduating from law school, she served as a law clerk to former Presiding Judge Verne A. Hodge.
As stated in the press release, after her admission to practice law in the Virgin Islands Watlington served as Legal counsel for the V.I. Housing Authority before joining the Office of the Territorial Public Defender, where she worked 13 years.
In 2010, she became the chief public defender and served in that position for three years. Two years later Gov. John de Jongh Jr. nominated her to serve a six-year team as a Superior Court Judge, and she was confirmed by the 29th Legislature.
Watlington was renominated in 2018 by Gov. Albert A. Bryan Jr. to serve a second six-year term as a judge, and was confirmed by the 32nd Legislature.
On Sept. 9, 1976, the V.I. Legislature established the V.I. Territorial Court, the forerunner of today’s Superior Court.