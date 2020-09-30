Wayne Biggs Jr. has been appointed permanent CEO of the V.I. Economic Development Authority, following the resignation of former CEO Kamal Latham in June.
Biggs had been serving as interim CEO, and his permanent role begins “effective immediately,” according to a news release issued Tuesday.
“It is a pleasure to have Mr. Biggs on board as the next CEO of the USVIEDA. With his extensive background in business and economic development, Mr. Biggs also has an unwavering passion for seeking economic growth opportunities for the U.S. Virgin Islands,” EDA Board Chairman Kevin Rodriquez said in a statement.
“I am confident that under Mr. Biggs’ leadership — and with the support of the USVIEDA Board and team — the USVIEDA will continue to seek the best investment opportunities that can help drive economic growth for the USVI during this time.”
Born and raised on St. Croix, Biggs spent 20 years working with the U.S. Small Business Administration in a variety of positions, and joined the EDA in March of 2005 as director of lending, according to the news release.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be appointed as CEO of the USVIEDA,” Biggs said in a statement. “Having served at the Authority in numerous capacities alongside a tremendously talented and diligent team, it is certainly a privilege to take the helm of this organization. My team and I look forward to continuing to work with our economic development partners and the USVIEDA Board to serve the USVI community, especially during this unprecedented time in our history.”
Latham abruptly resigned only two years into a three-year agreement, leaving the Authority’s top three leadership positions vacant or filled by temporary staff.
Chief Financial Officer Ernest Halliday went on leave with pay in November and died in July, and Kelly Thompson-Webbe has been serving as acting CFO. Halliday had been earning a salary of $120,000.
It’s unclear who will replace Biggs, who had been serving as Assistant CEO and Chief Operating Officer prior to Latham’s resignation.
In that position, Biggs had been earning a base salary of $125,628, according to information released by the EDA in December.
Latham earned a base salary of $130,000 per year, plus other perks, such as a vehicle for both business and personal use, and received a severance and relocation package worth $44,500.