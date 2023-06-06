Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. said during a weekly press briefing on Monday that the online portal for those who have not received their $500 Social Security stipends has gone live on the Office of Management and Budget website.
Users must first register through the Management and Budget website by clicking on “Customer Contact Center” in the top right corner of the screen and registering. After registering, users can click “Request Something” and then “Request Assistance from OMB.” On the following page, select “Social Security Stipend” from the “Issue Area” menu.
Those who need assistance navigating the online application can email ssi@omb.vi.gov to get in touch with an OMB representative, Motta said.
Several users, however, had already left frustrated comments on the Office of Management and Budget website, or were unable to complete their applications on Monday.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., during a press briefing last week, said checks would begin printing on June 12. Motta could not be reached Monday evening as to whether the portal delays will interfere with the check printing date.
Last month, Government House announced that starting on June 5, eligible residents who did not receive a $500 Social Security stipend can apply through the Office of Management and Budget’s website. And during a Senate hearing earlier that month Office of Management and Budget Direct Jenifer O’neal said her office was aware of an “unquantifiable” number of eligible recipients who have not received checks.
O’Neal said her office is still working on adequate indoor venues to avoid a repeat of the chaotic distribution attempt in November, and that once selected, the locations will be announced through various media outlets and online.
During Monday’s briefing, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Daryl Jaschen offered updates and best practices for Virgin Islanders as temperatures rise across the territory.
Jaschen said the National Weather Service reported on Monday said that St. Croix reached 105 degrees on the heat index, which measures both air temperature and relative humidity to determine how the human body perceives the temperature.
“Not surprising, if you’ve been outside, you can confirm what I’m telling you,” he said. Temperatures are expected in the range of 102-107 degrees during the coming days.
Hazy skies caused by Saharan dust that began peaking on Monday are expected to continued to peak today and Thursday, Jaschen said. To prepare for the heat, Jaschen said the Health Department is recommending that people with asthma, chronic lung disease and other respiratory illnesses minimize their time outdoors.
“Symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, thirst, sweating, nausea, weakness, should not be overlooked,” Jaschen said, encouraging Virgin Islanders to stay hydrated, refrain from alcohol and caffeine, stay cool by seeking air conditioning, dress appropriately for the heat and refrain from working during the hottest times of day.
With the Atlantic hurricane season now underway, Jaschen reiterated predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that there is a 40 percent chance of a normal hurricane season. Jaschen urged residents to assess their own homes and, if necessary, make plans to stay in an alternative location for up to 48 hours in the event of a hurricane.
Evacuation shelters on St. Thomas will be at Lockhart School, which has a capacity of 248 people, and the Eudora Kean High School gymnasium and cafeteria, which have capacities of 460 people and 161, respectively.
On St. Croix, the Educational Complex High School can accommodate 739 people and the Canegata Community Center has a capacity of 161 people. The Adrian Senior Center on St. John can hold 15 people.
Jaschen said residents interested in using a government shelter during a hurricane can call the Department of Human Services from June 12-16 during normal business hours at 340-715-6935 to complete a short survey, which is also available on the VITEMA website.
Medical and special needs shelters will also be available at the Community Health Center on the second floor of Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and at the Career and Technical Center on St. Croix.
Motta said the keyword of the day is “prepare.”
“When the storm is on its way is not the time to try to scramble to get your affairs in order or try to get supplies,” Motta said.