Briefing

Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. during Government House’s regular briefing on St. Croix.

Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. said during a weekly press briefing on Monday that the online portal for those who have not received their $500 Social Security stipends has gone live on the Office of Management and Budget website.

Users must first register through the Management and Budget website by clicking on “Customer Contact Center” in the top right corner of the screen and registering. After registering, users can click “Request Something” and then “Request Assistance from OMB.” On the following page, select “Social Security Stipend” from the “Issue Area” menu.